Hugo Investing: Take fewer risks and increase your odds for higher returns

By Laura Kemp • 23 March 2023 • 16:48

Kaspar Huijsman, CEO and founder of Hugo Investing. Image - Hugo Investing

Hugo Investing is a broker that takes care of its traders and investors through training, guidance and knowledge. A securities agency that is supervised by the CNMV, its mission is to train its clients using tailor-made coaching to make them better at trading and investing.

We spoke with the CEO of the company, Kaspar Huijsman, about the benefits of using Hugo for investments and trades.

Hi Kaspar, so how was Hugo Investing created?

I was a co-founder of the first online broker in the Netherlands in 1999 and we were the first to provide private investors with the option to operate online closely with the professional market. We decided on a personal name, which was Alex Bank. We chose the name to give strength to that personal and family relationship in the same way that Hugo does now.

We grew to be the market leader in the Netherlands, and this gave us the opportunity to expand overseas. Alex Bank was taken over several times and we eventually became the well-known Saxo Bank, the largest investment bank in Europe. Because of the exponential growth we experienced, I started to miss the personal contact we used to have with investors, and many of our clients were residing in Andalucia, so it made logical sense to open the investment centre in Malaga in 2006.

Our branch in Spain became an independent securities agency partner with Saxo Bank, also with a personal name – Hugo.

How long has Hugo Investing been operating in Spain?

Since 2006. After 17 years of experience in Spain, Hugo now also helps Spanish investors looking for support and service that goes beyond all of the other brokers in the market.

What is Hugo Investing’s typical customer profile?

They are involved investors who want to take back control of their personal finances and, in return, we help them with honesty and professionalism. Many of our clients have been with us over the past 17 years, and I’m proud of our level of service, however, we ask our clients to take their investments seriously.

Why and how is Hugo Investing different to other brokers and investment firms?

Our service sets us apart from other brokers and investment firms. People often say we are a business that provides private banking services at brokerage prices. In this day and age, anyone can open a trading account and begin investing or trading, and I think the sector has made it too easy for inexperienced investors. There needs to be more regulations.

By teaching and coaching investors, Hugo helps them to take fewer risks but earn higher returns – that’s what all the stakeholders are looking for, isn’t it?

How does Hugo Investing coach and teach investors?

We work as a personal coach and we are available throughout the day from 8:30am. Our ultimate goal is to help clients invest better by using a variety of investment tools. This is done through the weekly vlogs, blogs, seminars and webinars we create to inspire and motivate our clients. We went one step further in 2004 and, in collaboration with a university, we founded the first-ever investor academy which trains 4,000 investors each year.

We have also created a 6-month short investment masterclass that we offer together with an accredited business school, this is something I am very proud of.

What future challenges does Hugo Investing face?

I honestly only see opportunities and growth for Hugo and its investors. In my experience, many players in this sector take a step back but we take two steps forward in accordance with our mantra: Trade Saf€.

Inflation, poor pension plans, and volatile interest rates mean we can help clients facing financial challenges. Through education and our personal service, Hugo Investing will become increasingly important in this landscape.

Get in touch with Hugo’s

Are you ready to take responsibility and begin your journey towards financial independence?

Whether you’re in Marbella or abroad, one of Hugo’s professionals will gladly be your guide. Drop by Hugo’s on the Golden Mile in Marbella, give them a call or send them an email.

You can also start your journey with Hugo’s by creating a free online account, which takes just a few minutes.

Website: Click here

Phone number: From Spain +34 951 56 56 56 from UK +44 203 901 2756 from the Netherlands +31 20 499 0762

Address: Hugo’s Investment Academy, Urbanizacion La Carolina, Edf Aries, local N, Carretera de Cadiz, km. 179, 29602 Marbella

Email: info@hugoinvesting.com

