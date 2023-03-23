ILL WIND for Trump as Manhattan grand jury meet today.

By John Ensor • 23 March 2023 • 14:52

Storm clouds gather for Trump.Evan El-Amin/shutterstock.com

Donald Trump risks being criminally indicted by the Manhattan grand jury by the close of today. As the investigation into the former president’s role in hush money payments to Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election is expected to reconvene today, according to The Independent.

The initial session was suddenly called off on Wednesday, but two sources told NBC News that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg plans to convene the grand jury again on Thursday March 23.

The DA’s office is believed to have told at least one witness they may need to return to provide more testimony in the probe.

CNN reported that prosecutors are still undecided whether to bring Mr Trump’s former lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen back to counter testify evidence given by Mr Trump’s ally Robert Costello on Monday.

Once the panel has heard from all witnesses, it will then vote on whether to indict the former president, which would make him the first former or current US president ever indicted on criminal charges.

In addition further legal woes, Mr Trump’s request to block one of his attorneys from turning over documents to a grand jury investigating the discovery of classified papers at Mar-a-Lago was denied.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.