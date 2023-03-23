Jeep Renegade – one of the most capable, characterful and likeable off-roaders

By Mark Slack • 23 March 2023 • 10:06
However, there’s another brand that has an equally fine reputation that precedes, indeed inspired, the genius of Maurice Wilks who founded Land Rover. Jeeps are synonymous with WWII and it was their ability to traverse seemingly any kind of landscape that led to some of the best off-road vehicles ever produced.
Jeep still produce chunky Tonka-toy like off roaders, and my test model was the Renegade 4xe in plug-in hybrid form. The petrol part of the power equation is a 1.3-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged unit, the electrical assistance is provided by an 11.4 kwh battery.
The Renegade line-up is priced from €34,173/£30,050 with the Renegade 4xe offered in Limited, or as with my test model, top-spec Trailhawk trim. All the usual charging options are available including a standard domestic socket. Being a hybrid, smaller battery, on a domestic socket the charge time is as little as 4 hours.
For that you have a commuting range of around 26 miles, maybe more depending upon your driving style, and modes for hybrid, electric and e-save (which helps charge the battery along with maximum braking regeneration).
On the road the Renegade is probably one of the most practical hybrids I have driven, with a decent turn of speed, 62 mph in just 7.1 seconds, and a smooth 6-speed automatic gearbox along with that all-wheel-drive ability.
That offers simple dial technology for the kind of surface you’re dealing with and even the ability to lock the system into low range for real mud-plugging. In hybrid mode the transition between electric and petrol is smooth and as long as the battery isn’t extremely low e-save mode and maximum regeneration means you can see the battery charge climb.
Standard fare is good with all the usual motoring accoutrements even on the lead-in version with my €43,328/£38,100 Trailhawk model especially well appointed. The Jeep feels durable and is nicely appointed, but it battles against the fact that at this price it’s in Discovery Sport territory, albeit mild hybrid form rather than plug-in.
The Discovery will be seen as a more premium choice and I’m not sure the plug-in versus mild hybrid systems will make much difference. It makes the Renegade’s job somewhat harder, which is a shame as the Jeep is one of the most capable, characterful and likeable off roaders you can buy.
Facts at a Glance
· Model: Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4xe
· Price: €43,328/£38,100
· Engine: 1.3-Litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged petrol with plug-in electrical assistance via 11.4 kWh
· Gears: 6-speed automatic – selectable all-wheel-drive with low range
· Performance: 0-100 kmh (62 mph) 7.1 seconds/Maximum Speed 199 kmh (124 mph)
· Economy: 2.0 l/100km (141.0 mpg) WLTP – electric only range 26 miles
· Emissions: 46 g/km WLTP
Model tested was UK-specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
If you're a petrol head you're in good hands with Mark Slack, whose expert take on the latest car releases will help you make your next purchase.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.