By Imran Khan • 23 March 2023 • 16:36

Judo teacher working in several schools arrested for sexual assault in Spain after victims complained Image: PP Photos Shutterstock.com

Officials arrested the judo teacher on charges of sexually assaulting three victims who are minors

A judo teacher has been arrested in Spain for sexually assaulting children after investigations were conducted by the police.

According to El Comercio, the teacher worked in several schools in the region of Asturias and was arrested after testimonies were gathered from three of his victims.

Officials said the arrest was confirmed on Thursday, March 23 by the Superior Headquarters of the Policia Nacional of Asturias, which had been done following testimony given by a minor from Oviedo to agents of the Family and Women’s Unit (UFAM).

One of the victims said in her statement that she had been “sexually touched” by her judo teacher.

The investigations then led to the officers collecting two more testimonies from underaged girls and classmates of the first victim.

The other girls also reported suffering from similar encounters, as the first victims.

Officials are now waiting for more victims to come forward after it was revealed that the teacher worked at three different public schools in the region.

Police said that they are not ruling out the possibility of finding more cases.

Reports state that a protection and restraining order has also been requested for the alleged offender.

