Legendary professional snowboarder Travis Rice from ‘Art of Flight’ gets engaged at 10,000 ft 

Professional snowboarder Travis Rice has announced that he got engaged to his partner Brook, while the couple was on top of a mountain at 10,000 feet.

Rice made the announcement of his engagement to his 771,000 followers on Instagram stating that he proposed to Brook while they were out snowboarding on a mountain named Charity in British Columbia.

Posting a photo along with his fiancé, Travis wrote, “To my best friend, partner and holy mother to our Sun… I love you Brook, so thrilled for the next chapter”.

“An amazing week up here in Revelstoke, and to be able to deepen our relationship at 10,000 ft, on a mountain named Charity, in the presence of the pyramid peak named Virtue. I am full, and I stay inspired.”

“Thank you for all you continue to be, and the effort you make daily”.

He also added, “What a day…@chadchomlack, thanks for shooting some ‘scouting pics’ and @selkirktangiers for helping with the mission…”

Ranked among the most influential snowboarders in the world, the 40-year-old has been featured in more than twenty snowboarding films and has also played a major role in producing some of them.

One of his most famous films, ‘The Art of Flight”, was considered one of the most groundbreaking documentaries ever made on snowboarding, as it used cutting edge cinematography at the time.

Other famous documentaries that he featured on include ‘That’s It, That’s All’, ‘The Art of Flight series’ and ‘The Fourth Phase’.

Rice was also named the best contemporary snowboarder in the world by Red Bull and is also regarded as one of the greatest snowboarders of all time.

