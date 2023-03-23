Malaga’s motorcycles

By Euro Weekly News Media • 23 March 2023 • 9:52

Image Credit:KaiMook Studio 99/Shuttestock.com

BIKER fans will be pleased to hear that from March 24 to 26 the Malaga Trade Fair and Conference Centre will host the sixth edition of the Malaga Motorcycle Show (MOMA).

The event will bring together all kinds of motorcycle-related products and services.

The attending public will be able to analyze a great variety of models for sale, as well as complementary products while enjoying exhibitions and other events over the course of the three days.

The Malaga Trade Fair and Conference Centre is located on Avenida Ortega y Gasset, 201, Malaga, 29006.

For more information call (+34) 986 44 16 70.

MOMA will take place on Friday 24: from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m, Saturday 25: from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m and Sunday 26: from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Individual tickets are on sale for €8.00 which can be bought from the box office during the event. Children up to 10 years free

