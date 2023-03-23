Nigerian Politician found guilty of organ harvesting attempt

By Julia Cameron • 23 March 2023 • 13:29

Photo by Marko Aliaksandr for Shutterstock

Politician Ike Ekweremadu, together with his wife Beatrice and daughter Sonia were in Court today accused of conspiracy to bring a man to Britain from Lagos to harvest an organ from his body.

The organ was to be donated to the politician’s daughter, Sonia by a 21-year-old street trader from Lagos who was to be rewarded financially for the transaction.

Also found guilty was Dr Obinna Obeta, 50 the medical middleman who arranged for the £80,000 operation to be performed at London’s Royal Free Hospital.

The case is the first under the Modern Slavery Act of an organ harvesting conspiracy. It is illegal if money or another material is rewarded for an organ, although it is legal to donate a kidney.

The prosecution claimed the donor was offered a better life in Britain together with the financial reward of £7,000. The Old Bailey heard that the market tradesman did not understand that he was there for a kidney transplant when he first attended the London Royañ Free Hospital. The man, who cannot be identified was presented as Sonia’s cousin.

Dr Peter Dupont, a consultant at the Royal Free, said he concluded that the donor was not appropriate after learning he had no counselling or advice about the risks of surgery.

After this appointment, a “corrupt Interpreter” was paid £1,500 to speak on behalf of the market trader at a second appointment.

But, an investigation began when the market trader ran away from the family, sleeping rough until he finally walked into a police station crying and in distress.

Both the politician and his wife were found guilty. His daughter was cleared.

Source: https://news.sky.com/story/nigerian-politician-wife-and-medical-middleman-found-guilty-of-organ-harvesting-plot-12838931