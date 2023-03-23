By Euro Weekly News Media • 23 March 2023 • 14:11

Image: UK Gov

By the time this article is published the world should have a better idea of how much former UK prime minister Boris Johnson knew about lockdown rule breaking at Number 10.

Partygate, the issue that has rumbled on seemingly for years, shone a light on one thing at least; an us and them attitude between some of our leaders and the general public.

Boris claimed he has solid evidence that he was not aware that birthday celebrations and others at No 10 broke the rules but at this stage is there any level of evidence he could show which would change the public’s opinion of him?

Regardless of whether the Parliamentary Select Committee he appears in front of judges Boris harshly or not, stories and images of Downing Street officials sharing birthday cake, drinking wine and taking drives across the country “to test their eyesight” will remain with the public for a long time.

Anyone who lost a loved one during Covid, or whose business struggled while the world went into lockdown, knows this is no laughing matter. No matter how hard the government tries to make light of it.

