By Julia Cameron • 23 March 2023 • 12:02

Noughties favourites Busted confirm comeback with reunion tour 20 years after first hit. Image: Instagram/Busted

Noughties band Busted on Thursday, march 23 announced they have a new album in the pipeline and a nationwide arena tour this September.

Who would have thought that when Busted split in 2015 the words of Matt Willis would come to fruition? At the time of the split when asked about a future reunion he said jokingly “Never say never. If we’re skint with seven kids when we’re 25, then maybe.”

The three group members, Matt, Charlie Simpson and James Bourne have remained good friends over the years and are looking forward to reuniting for the band’s 20th anniversary.

The sun asked if they imagined a reunion when they split 18 years ago. Charlie said “no. On that day I didn’t. I am glad we split up at the time because it allowed us to do this and come back together.”

Matt also said that people have asked him if he regrets splitting up and he says he doesn’t. “It was s++t towards the end of Busted and it felt like the right time to stop that. Now it feels like how it’s meant to feel. It’s like the very beginning again, right now it feels like it’s barely even begun:”

The band will release a new version of the track Loser Kid which features Canadian rock group, Simple Plan. There are other collaborations in the pipeline with All Time Low and Mcfly which will be included in the new album.

The tour starts off in Plymouth on September 2 and on most dates they will be supported by Hanson and New Hope Club.

Source: https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/21807099/busted-new-album-tour-reveal/