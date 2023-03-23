Oasis reunion rumours as Noel and Liam discuss 14-year old argy-bargy

By John Ensor • 23 March 2023 • 14:14

Oasis reunion rumours. Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock

Noel Gallagher speaking on a French radio show called on his brother and former bandmate Liam to end their ongoing 14-year feud and to phone him about an Oasis reunion, reports The Daily Mail.

Noel, 55, indicated that his younger sibling, 50, should start by making friends.

He said: ‘He should get his people to call my people. They know who they are, they know where we are

‘Stop talking on the f****** internet and let’s see what you’ve got to say.’

Asked whether a phone call would end the feud he replied: ‘You would think, right? He’s got my number, he’s got my manager’s number, call us. But you know what? He won’t call.’

Liam retaliated, and once again called Noel a ‘potato’, an insult he has used since 2016, and said he should ring him first. ‘He’s had enough out of me, him and his cowboys’.

When fans asked the youngest sibling why Noel has not called him, he said: ‘Exactly, what does he think this is — 2013?

‘He don’t deal with yes men. Here’s how I see it. The little fella, aka potato, has done a lot of damage to Oasis as a band/brand.

‘He’s got a lot of making up to do not just to me but to you the fans, the people that put us where we are today.’

Noel revealed in 2021 that he was the one to spark the bitter feud with his brother Liam.

In 2021 Noel revealed how the acrimony started. Liam had given him clothes from his brand Pretty Green before it launched in 2009, only for Noel to donate it, unworn, to a charity shop.

Reliving the tale, Noel said: ‘Liam gave us a load of clobber. . . I went straight to the charity shop and left it in the shop doorway.

‘He went f****** mental. He said, “If you didn’t f****** want it, you should have just said you didn’t f****** want it, you c***.”’

Noel and Liam have been trading insults ever since Oasis split at their final concert in Paris in 2009 after a backstage bust-up.

