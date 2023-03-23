Police stumble upon previously unknown Jackson Pollock painting in Bulgaria

By Betty Henderson • 23 March 2023 • 12:48

A work of art believed to have been created by the pioneering artist Jackson Pollock has been discovered in Bulgaria. Photo credit: Unknown Author / Wikimedia Commons

BULGARIAN police announced an incredible discovery that has sent shockwaves through the art world on Tuesday, March 22. A previously unknown masterpiece by one of America’s greatest 20th century artists, Jackson Pollock, has been uncovered in their country.

The stunning find was made as part of an investigation into international art smugglers, and the painting is believed to be worth a staggering €50 million.

Art experts have allegedly been consulted and have confirmed the painting’s authenticity. However, details of the painting have not yet been revealed to the public, leaving art aficionados to wonder.

The discovery was made as part of an international operation, which involved Bulgarian and Greek authorities as well as Europol. Several people have been arrested, including Bulgarian nationals, but the circumstances remain unclear.

Jackson Pollock was one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, known for his groundbreaking contributions to the abstract expressionist movement. His signature style involved pouring and dripping paint onto large canvases to create wild, intricate patterns that captivated art fans.

Though Pollock passed away in 1956, his works have become more valuable and sought-after since his death.