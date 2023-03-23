Prince William’s secret visit to Polish military base: royally defending freedoms

By Betty Henderson • 23 March 2023 • 11:41

The Prince of Wales thanked British and Polish troops in Rzeszow for their work in supporting Ukraine. Photo credit: William, Prince of Wales (via Facebook)

THE Prince of Wales, Prince William took a visit to a military base in Rzeszow, southeastern Poland near the Ukrainian border as part of a covert operation on Wednesday, March 23.

The future King of England has made no secret of his unwavering support for Ukraine since the Russian invasion of the country began last year. The visit was kept confidential due to security concerns, and it was not announced until he left the area and arrived in the capital, Warsaw.

Speaking at the base, Prince William expressed his gratitude to British troops for their valiant efforts in “defending our freedoms”. He personally thanked the soldiers for “keeping everyone safe” and “keeping an eye on what’s going on” in the region. He added, “It’s a really important job you’re doing out here. And defending our freedoms is paramount. Everyone back home thoroughly supports you”.

Prince William also visited a Polish territorial army base in Rzeszow before heading back to Warsaw. In the capital, he visited a refugee centre and met with some of the 300 women and children who are living there.

The Prince is expected to stay another two days in the country for official duties including laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier monument.