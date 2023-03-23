Puzzle Solutions Edition 1968

By Marcos • 23 March 2023 • 10:15

WORD SPIRAL

1 Sell; 2 Liar; 3 Rhea; 4 Area; 5 Alas; 6 Snub; 7 Bomb; 8 Beam; 9 Mesh; 10 Herr; 11 Risk; 12 Kerb; 13 Brag; 14 Gear; 15 Rash; 16 Herb. BARBARA

QUICK QUIZ

1 New York City; 2 St Petersburg; 3 Vampire bats; 4 Japan; 5 Calais; 6 Islamabad; 7 St Vitus; 8 Calico; 9 Minnesota; 10 Boris Yeltsin.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Foresight; 8 Nap; 9 Undertaking; 11 Forfeit; 12 Stage; 13 Racket; 15 Snails; 17 Doors; 18 Resound; 20 Arrangement; 22 Lot; 23 Duellists.

Down: 2 Own; 3 Surge; 4 Giants; 5 Tries on; 6 Ingratitude; 7 Oppressed; 10 Directorate; 11 Fire drill; 14 Ensured; 16 Orange; 19 Shell; 21 Nut.

QUICK

Across: 1 Siesta; 7 Disagree; 8 Soda; 10 Slalom; 11 Au fait; 14 Fit; 16 Rumba; 17 Seed; 19 Sonar; 21 Hazel; 22 Beget; 23 Star; 26 Cocoa; 28 Row; 29 Allots; 30 Belief; 31 Open; 32 Suddenly; 33 Sander.

Down: 1 Spasms; 2 Stolid; 3 Adam; 4 Natural; 5 Cream; 6 Delta; 8 Safe; 9 Dot; 12 Fur; 13 Ibiza; 15 Dozen; 18 Enrol; 19 Sag; 20 Net; 21 Heathen; 22 Boo; 23 Solemn; 24 Twin; 25 Rafter; 26 Cause; 27 Clyde; 28 Rep; 30 Boys.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Detrás, 4 Cupón, 8 Carta, 9 Anciana, 10 Monkeys, 11 Joke, 12 Egg, 14 Éste, 15 Arch, 18 Rib, 21 News, 23 Aplauso, 25 Ocupado, 26 Their, 27 Medir, 28 Escaso.

Down: 1 Décimo, 2 Thrones, 3 Aparecer, 4 Coco, 5 Plato, 6 Nearer, 7 Cause, 13 Galletas, 16 Cautela, 17 Inform, 19 Balón, 20 Correo, 22 Wound, 24 Hair.

NONAGRAM

aced, alec, aloe, aped, cake, calk, cape, capo, clad, clap, coal, coda, cola, dace, dado, dale, dead, deal, kale, kola, lace, lack, lade, lake, lead, leak, leap, load, opal, pace, pack, pale, peak, peal, plea, addle, aleck, caked, caped, cloak, copal, decal, laced, laded, paced, paled, pedal, place, plead, polka, calked, coaled, lacked, loaded, packed, paddle, pedalo, placed, cloaked, decapod, paddock, padlock, polkaed, deadlock, PADLOCKED

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE