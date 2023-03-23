Puzzle Solutions Edition 1968

By Marcos • 23 March 2023 • 10:15
Blank crossword puzzle waiting to be filled in.
1 Sell; 2 Liar; 3 Rhea; 4 Area; 5 Alas; 6 Snub; 7 Bomb; 8 Beam; 9 Mesh; 10 Herr; 11 Risk; 12 Kerb; 13 Brag; 14 Gear; 15 Rash; 16 Herb. BARBARA
1 New York City; 2 St Petersburg; 3 Vampire bats; 4 Japan; 5 Calais; 6 Islamabad; 7 St Vitus; 8 Calico; 9 Minnesota; 10 Boris Yeltsin.
Across: 1 Foresight; 8 Nap; 9 Undertaking; 11 Forfeit; 12 Stage; 13 Racket; 15 Snails; 17 Doors; 18 Resound; 20 Arrangement; 22 Lot; 23 Duellists.
Down: 2 Own; 3 Surge; 4 Giants; 5 Tries on; 6 Ingratitude; 7 Oppressed; 10 Directorate; 11 Fire drill; 14 Ensured; 16 Orange; 19 Shell; 21 Nut.
Across: 1 Siesta; 7 Disagree; 8 Soda; 10 Slalom; 11 Au fait; 14 Fit; 16 Rumba; 17 Seed; 19 Sonar; 21 Hazel; 22 Beget; 23 Star; 26 Cocoa; 28 Row; 29 Allots; 30 Belief; 31 Open; 32 Suddenly; 33 Sander.
Down: 1 Spasms; 2 Stolid; 3 Adam; 4 Natural; 5 Cream; 6 Delta; 8 Safe; 9 Dot; 12 Fur; 13 Ibiza; 15 Dozen; 18 Enrol; 19 Sag; 20 Net; 21 Heathen; 22 Boo; 23 Solemn; 24 Twin; 25 Rafter; 26 Cause; 27 Clyde; 28 Rep; 30 Boys.
Across: 1 Detrás, 4 Cupón, 8 Carta, 9 Anciana, 10 Monkeys, 11 Joke, 12 Egg, 14 Éste, 15 Arch, 18 Rib, 21 News, 23 Aplauso, 25 Ocupado, 26 Their, 27 Medir, 28 Escaso.
Down: 1 Décimo, 2 Thrones, 3 Aparecer, 4 Coco, 5 Plato, 6 Nearer, 7 Cause, 13 Galletas, 16 Cautela, 17 Inform, 19 Balón, 20 Correo, 22 Wound, 24 Hair.
aced, alec, aloe, aped, cake, calk, cape, capo, clad, clap, coal, coda, cola, dace, dado, dale, dead, deal, kale, kola, lace, lack, lade, lake, lead, leak, leap, load, opal, pace, pack, pale, peak, peal, plea, addle, aleck, caked, caped, cloak, copal, decal, laced, laded, paced, paled, pedal, place, plead, polka, calked, coaled, lacked, loaded, packed, paddle, pedalo, placed, cloaked, decapod, paddock, padlock, polkaed, deadlock, PADLOCKED
EASY
HARD
