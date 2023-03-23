Six towns evacuated in Alicante municipality of Villanueva de Viver after HUGE forest fire breaks out

By Chris King • 23 March 2023 • 19:06

Image of fire in Alicante's Villanueva de Viver. Credit: Twitter@GVAbforestals

A huge forest fire broke out in the Alicante municipality of Villanueva de Viver causing six towns to be evacuated.

A huge forest fire that broke out in the Alicante municipality of Villanueva de Viver earlier this afternoon, Thursday, March 23, has already forced the evacuation of several towns, as reported by levante-emv.com.

The flames are said to be spreading rapidly, with firefighters from the Castellon Provincial Consortium in attendance. They have been joined by forestry personnel from the Valencian Generalitat. Due to the proximity of the flames and the virulence of the fire, the residents of several municipalities have been instructed to leave their homes as a precaution.

At around 6pm, a total of fifteen aerial means were battling the flames from above. On the ground, 10 units of the Generalitat’s forest firefighters were in action, along with nine fire engines, 3 crews from the Castello Provincial Firefighters Consortium, three forestry coordinators, three environmental agents, seven Generalitat air vehicles, and three helicopters. In addition, the UME has deployed 74 soldiers and 19 military vehicles.

🔥Es declara un incendi forestal a Villanueva de Viver a Castelló, #IFVillanuevaViver. 🚒🚁Mobilitzat despatx automàtic amb mitjà aeri, dos autobombes i tres unitats de @GVAbforestals, una d'elles helitransportada, una dotació de @BombersDipcas, unitat de prevenció i agent… — Emergències 112CV (@GVA112) March 23, 2023

According to the latest data provided by the Generalitat Valenciana, the area burned by the fire has already reached 600 hectares in just three hours.

📸Imágenes aéreas del #IFVillanuevaViver, en el que estamos trabajando ahora mismo. pic.twitter.com/0wJc0tJ7g9 — Servei Bomber(e)s Forestals GVA (@GVAbforestals) March 23, 2023

At 6:16pm, Emergencies 112CV tweeted that a sixth town, Montanejos, had been evacuated by order of the WFP director of the Villanueva de Viver Forest Fire department.

(18:16h) Se procede a desalojar Montanejos, por indicación del director del PMA del #IFVillanuevaViver 📍Actualización de municipios desalojados: ➡️Fuente la Reina

➡️Los Calpes

➡️Los Cantos

➡️La Monzona

➡️Puebla de Arenoso

➡️Montanejos — Emergències 112CV (@GVA112) March 23, 2023

Tomorrow’s weather forecast is certainly not going to help with extinguishing the blaze. In fact, the heat and lack of humidity have triggered the risk of more forest fires in the interior of the province of Castellon and Valencia.

