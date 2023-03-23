Teenage girl at boarding school dies suddenly in her sleep

By Sarah Newton-John • 23 March 2023 • 13:46

A teenage girl has tragically died in her sleep at a boarding school, leaving her classmates and teachers shocked.

The year 13 pupil was found dead in her dormitory on Saturday morning after passing away in her sleep at the Oswestry School, in Shropshire, with the news being confirmed by the school yesterday.

She is reported to be 17 or 18 but has not been named.

The school described the mourning period as an “incredibly difficult and painful time” and asked for the privacy of her family and friends to be respected.

Staff and students are also receiving support following the untimely tragedy

A school spokesperson said: “It is with immense sadness that we confirm the tragic news that a year 13 pupil from Oswestry School passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Saturday, March 18.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for the whole school and our thoughts and prayers are especially with her family.

“Our priority is supporting our pupils and staff, and her family. We respectfully ask for privacy and compassion for the family and the school community during this painful time.”

Oswestry School is an ancient public school, located in Oswestry, Shropshire, England. It was founded in 1407 as a ‘free’ school, being independent of the church. This gives it the distinction of being the second-oldest ‘free’ school in the country, between Winchester College and Eton College.

