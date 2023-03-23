The Mount Rushmore of Crypto 2023? Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and Big Eyes Coin

By EWN • 23 March 2023 • 11:15

As we brace ourselves for a turbulent crypto year, the market has seen expansions of more than $80 billion despite the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) stringent regulations. Crypto markets are finally displaying signs of a bullish run and accelerating speed after a challenging first, ignoring any obstacles or unfavourable news.

The newest meme coin in the cryptoverse, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), is in the lead after raising over $31.5 million during its presale. Only time will be able to determine when and where this will land. On the other hand, Bitcoin and Ethereum are two crypto industry leaders. Bitcoin dominated the market, and users followed SEC regulations when converting other cryptocurrencies into BTC. Players like Cardano are also putting themselves out there.

Bitcoin isn’t going anywhere

The king of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC), reached a height of $24,755 as we entered the second half of February. This was the highest level since June 2022. The value of BTC soared once many users and investors shifted their funds away from other cryptocurrencies and towards the crypto beast. BTC’s price at the time of writing was $24,551, up almost 10% over the previous day, and it had a $473.59 billion market cap.

In order to establish an autonomous and interconnected network of digital currencies, Satoshi Nakamoto, a mysterious person or entity, launched Bitcoin as a different means of payment in 2009. Bitcoin uses a Proof-of-Work (PoW) technique to verify transactions, and the digital currency’s 21 million coins are in limited supply.

Can Ethereum keep up the good work?

Like Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH) experienced growth and increased by more than 8% to $1,700. In August 2022, Ethereum’s last value of $1,800 was recorded. ETH was worth $1,683 and had a market value of $205.75 billion at the time of writing.

In addition to serving as a platform for decentralised apps and smart contracts, Ethereum debuted as a De-Fi coin in 2015. Its security, and reliability make it the platform that consumers and developers want the most in the world compared to Bitcoin. Ethereum relied on the Proof-of-Work method, but last year the network saw a shift PoS (Proof-of-Stake), which is quicker, requires less energy, and is more secure.

The Long-Term Blockchain of Cardano

A blockchain that uses proof-of-stake is called Cardano (ADA). As a result, the coin’s energy efficiency is increased. Traditional proof-of-work consensus requires more mining and transaction time. The blockchain was created in 2017, and the “Alonzo” hard fork was introduced four years later. It has smart contract capability as a result. Smart contracts’ encrypted security makes them tough to hack. Transactions using the proof-of-stake mechanism can be done very quickly, effectively, and precisely!

Cardano’s dedication to transaction security has aided in the platform’s growth into a potent blockchain. Its greenness is aided by the quickness and effectiveness of its transactions as well as its smart contract. The likelihood of investing being successful is high.

Big Eyes Coin Pre-Sale makes history as team introduces New Promotional Offers

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a community-owned, meme-themed cat coin that aims to improve the environment of the planet while also providing useful services and use cases. Big Eyes Coin’s presale has already reached $31 million, and it now aims to achieve $50 million by the end of the presale. This brand-new meme coin has a cat as its symbol, and it has the potential to grow into the biggest meme coin ever.

In the past few weeks, Big Eyes have run a number of marketing initiatives, including a tattoo competition, discount codes, and the great set of loot box offerings that are currently available.

The community-led token has repeatedly shown that it is here to stay and has a bright future ahead of it, dispelling any concerns being expressed by these crypto gurus, despite some internet critics casting doubt on the currency and its genuineness.

With incredible technological advancements, usability, accessibility, NFTs, loot boxes, and more, Big Eyes Coin is aiming to establish itself as a crypto mainstay.

