Urgent safety alert issued to US airlines after SIX near misses this year so far

23 March 2023

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a safety alert to airlines and pilots after six near miss collisions involving aircrafts at U.S. airports since the beginning of the year, according to the Daily Mail.

Since January 1, near misses have occurred at John F. Kennedy, Seattle-Tacoma, Austin, Hollywood Burbank, Ronald Reagan Washington, Baltimore Washington International, and other U.S. airports

In a warning Wednesday, the FAA signalled airlines about the ‘need for continued vigilance and attention to mitigation of safety risks’ after the series of incidents across the country.

‘While the overall numbers do not reflect an increase in incidents and occurrences, the potential severity of these events is concerning,’ the FAA said in their warning.

The official warning comes just days after the FAA held an impromptu safety and security summit over rising concerns among airline passengers.

In their alert Wednesday, officials with the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board said they continue to investigate the series of incidents that have spiked concern.

Baltimore International Airport on January 12: A Southwest Airlines flight had a 173-foot near-miss with an ambulance truck that crossed the runway without authorization

John F. Kennedy International Airport: On January 15, an American Airlines flight nearly hit a Delta Airlines plane as the American Airlines flight which was taking off

Seattle Tacoma International on January 26: Two Alaska Airlines planes scraped their tails on the tarmac as they took off, due to a software bug that left the pilots thinking their aircrafts were 20,000 pounds lighter

Austin International Airport on February 4: A Southwest jet headed to Mexico was given the OK to take off but apparently took too long. By the time it tried to begin its ascent, a Boeing 767 cargo plane was approaching its landing

Ronald Reagan Washington International on March 7: Republic Airlines flight 4736 nearly collides with United Airlines Flight 2003 after it crossed a runway without clearance

Hollywood Burbank Airport on March 18: A Southwest Airlines flight was told to ‘go around’ due to a helicopter on the runway. This is the second incident at the airport in a matter of weeks at the Southern California Airport

The Chair of the NTSB, Jennifer Homendy, agreed: ‘There have been far too many close calls. These recent incidents must serve as a wake-up call.’

In an interview with NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt last week, FAA acting Administrator Billy Nolen said officials have begun ‘to see things that we don’t expect to see’ when it comes to the near misses.

‘We expect every flight to operate as it should,’ Nolen said.

‘And so we’ve had these events over the past few weeks. That gives us a moment to say, “Let’s stop. Let’s reflect. Let’s ask ourselves the question: Are we missing anything?”‘ he said.

Nolen said more people are flying and more planes are in the air due to a ‘pent-up demand for flying.’

‘Flying has come back with a vengeance, so to speak,’ Nolen said.

