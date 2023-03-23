Wayne Swinny, lead guitarist of Saliva, dies suddenly on tour

By Julia Cameron • 23 March 2023 • 12:39

Wayne Swinny, the founding member of the rock band, Saliva has died in hospital at the age of 59.

The guitarist was in hospital following a brain haemorrhage on Tuesday and had been in intensive care.

Saliva was founded in 1996 and the original line-up was singer Josey Scott, drummer Todd Poole, bassist Dave Novotny and Guitarists Swinny and Chris D’Abaldo.

The band became popular in 2001 when two of their songs from Every Six Seconds album – Click click boom and Superstar were featured in the first instalment of The Fast and the Furious.

The band’s music was often used as a soundtrack to WWE events and WWE superstar, John Batista used the song I walk Alone as his entrance music.

Today, former band member Josey Scott who left the band in 2015, paid tribute to Swinny saying “I have no words, just the love, and the little moments, and the looks we shared, just between us and the fans, on stage, after stage, all over the world, that no one will ever know”.

“Playing music and writing music with a man like Wayne Swinny, for as long as we did, like we did in all those places we did, is so very intimate. It was a love we shared together, and I will go into eternity holding on to that love, and those memories. Forever.”

A representative of the band said in a statement released to TMZ “it is with great sadness that we report the passing of Wayne Swinny, the guitarist of Saliva.” “Wayne passed away from a spontaneous brain haemorrhage while on tour.”

