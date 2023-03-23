By Imran Khan • 23 March 2023 • 19:27

WEATHER: Spain´s AEMET warns of sudden change in weather this weekend Image: Serget Nivens Shutterstock.com

Dry and warm weather that dominates the beginning of spring in Spain is going to be interrupted on Sunday with the arrival of rains

As temperatures during spring in Spain remain typical of the early summer months, a change in the weather has been forecast as rainfall is expected on this weekend.

According to Spain´s State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), cited by El Espanol, “The temperatures are forecasted to drop noticeably on Sunday, March 26, except for the eastern coast of Spain”

Forecasters predict that from Thursday, March 23, an active front from the Atlantic will result in rainfall in the northwest, which will be heavy in the western provinces.

The rains could also spread to Asturias, the rest of the Cantabrian regions, and the northwest of Castilla y León. The rest of Spain will have clear skies, with temperatures exceeding 25 degrees Celsius in the north, east, and south.

In Murcia, Seville, and Zaragoza, highs will range between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius.

By Friday, more areas of Castilla y León and northern Extremadura are forecasted to see rainfall.

“Temperatures will clearly drop in the extreme north of the peninsula, in the Cantabrian Sea and the Pyrenees, while in the rest of the country, they will not vary too much or will drop slightly,” Aemet points out.

It added, “On the shores of the Mediterranean and the Balearic Islands, they will rise clearly with maximum temperatures between 25 and 30 degrees. The situation will remain stable throughout Saturday”.

However, Sunday will be “rainy, cold, and unpleasant” in the north of the peninsula, and it will snow in the Cantabrian Mountains and the Pyrenees above 1200-1300 metres.

Temperatures will be in general decline except in the regions of the Mediterranean coast, where it will still be sunny.

Balearic Islands and most of the Canary Islands will also see plenty of sunshine.

“It will be a windy day in the northern half. Winds from the west and northwest will reach strong gusts in the Cantabrian area and high areas of the Pyrenees”, according to weather experts.

“The heaviest rainfall will occur on the Basque coast”, says AEMET, adding, “Snowfall is expected in the Pyrenees, at altitudes that will drop from 1700-2000 metres to 1100-1400 metres”.

This drop in temperatures will continue in the beginning of the following week and the rains could spread moderately to other areas of the northern half and the Balearic Islands.

However, the sunny and warm atmosphere would return in the following days, which is expected to aggravate the severe drought that Spain has been experiencing since last winter.

