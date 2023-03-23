What´s going down the sink? Spain´s wastewater shows high levels of illicit substances

By Sarah Newton-John • 23 March 2023 • 8:02

Spain´s wastewater tells a story/Shutterstock Images

A study published by the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA), Wednesday March 22 “paints a picture of a drugs problem that is both widespread and complex,” with Spain in the forefront of evidence for recreational drug use.

The project analysed wastewater in a record 104 European cities from 21 countries (20 EU + Türkiye) to explore the drug-taking behaviours of their inhabitants. Ketamine was included in the analysis for the first time in 2022, bringing the total number of substances examined to six.

From Copenhagen to Valencia and Nicosia to Lisbon, the latest study analysed daily wastewater samples in the catchment areas of wastewater treatment plants over a one-week period between March and April 2022. Wastewater samples from some 54 million people were analysed for traces of five illicit stimulant drugs (cocaine, amphetamine, methamphetamine, MDMA/ecstasy and ketamine) as well as cannabis.

Spain ranked as one of the top countries in the EU for cocaine in wastewater, alongside Belgium, Portugal and the Netherlands.

Spain also came in the top five countries for the presence of cannabis, ketamine and MDMA. Methamphetamine has also made a relevant appearance in Spain.

Alexis Goosdeel, EMCDDA Director says: “Wastewater samples can tell revealing stories about the lives of a community and can provide an early warning of emerging health threats. Today’s findings, from a record 104 cities, paint a picture of a drugs problem that is both widespread and complex, with all six substances detected in almost every location. Now an established science, wastewater surveillance provides us with increasing insight into the dynamics of drug use and supply. We are also encouraged by its growing potential for targeting and evaluating localised public health responses and policy initiatives.”

