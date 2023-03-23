Woman stabbed 29 times and left to die is rescued by police

By John Ensor • 23 March 2023 • 14:09

Martina Turner, 54, suffered horrific injuries from her then-boyfriend Steven Wood, 55, whom she met on Match.com, according to The Daily Mail.

Her injuries have left her permanently scarred, including numerous stab wounds, a bleed on her heart, two broken ribs and burns to her leg.

Ms Turner astonishingly survived the horrific knife attack in her home in Winlaton Mill, Gateshead on May 21, 2020.

Wood, who is bipolar became paranoid when Tina told him she would be going out later that day.

He flew into a frenzied rage, took a knife from the kitchen drawer and ran at her from behind and began stabbing her so brutally that the blade snapped.

Undeterred, he selected another knife and continued to attack despite her begging for her life.

Only after he plunged a knife into her chest did he call his son and confessed to doing something ‘bad’.

While the call was taking place, Tina managed to grab her phone and ring 999, before Wood left the property, locked the doors and hid her key.

He then drove to the Redheugh Bridge in Newcastle and jumped into the River Tyne but was rescued from the water by a police boat.

Within minutes an emergency response had been triggered and paramedics, officers and the air ambulance were all deployed to the scene.

Last year, at Newcastle Crown Court, Wood was jailed for life after he admitted attempted murder.

He must serve at least 12 years behind bars before he can apply for parole.

Speaking after the case Martina said: ‘Too many lives have been destroyed by domestic violence and every victim will have to live for the rest of their lives with their personal trauma including myself.

‘I’m glad I can move on with my recovery and to continue to fight for more justice for victims and raising more awareness and donations for charities like Great North Air ambulance Service (GNAAS) and National Domestic Abuse.

‘Can I please also take the opportunity to thank everyone. My whole village came together and supported my children and myself up to today.

‘I also would like to thank Northumberland Police, the Domestic Abuse Team Gateshead. . . my 3 wonderful children and German family, my friends and colleagues at Newcastle College and not to forget my beautiful emotional support dog Tove.’

