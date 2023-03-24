8 Important things everyone should know before buying a Diamond Engagement Ring

By EWN • 24 March 2023 • 11:09

Purchasing a diamond engagement ring is a significant investment and an important decision. It is a symbol of love and commitment, and it is essential to make sure that you are making the right choice. But with so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we will discuss eight essential things that everyone should know before buying a diamond engagement ring.

Know the value of 4Cs

The value of a diamond depends on the 4Cs, which stand for Carat, Colour, Clarity, and Cut. Carat is the weight of the diamond, and it determines the size of the stone. Colour refers to the presence or absence of colour in the diamond. The less colour, the more valuable the diamond is. Clarity refers to the presence or absence of blemishes and inclusions in the diamond. The fewer inclusions, the more valuable the diamond is. Finally, cut refers to the proportions, symmetry, and polish of the diamond. A well-cut diamond will reflect more light and sparkle more.

Understanding the 4Cs is essential in determining the value of a diamond. However, it is important to note that the value of a diamond is subjective, and what may be valuable to one person may not be valuable to another. It is important to choose a diamond that you find beautiful and meaningful, regardless of its value.

To ensure that the diamonds are of the highest quality, you should look for the diamond certificate. A diamond certificate, also known as a grading report, provides an independent assessment of a diamond’s value and quality. It’s important to ask for a diamond certificate when purchasing a diamond engagement ring to ensure that you are getting a diamond of the quality you are paying for.

Understand the Diamond Shapes & Cuttings

Diamonds come in many shapes and sizes. The most popular diamond shapes include round, princess, oval, marquise, pear, emerald, and cushion. Each shape has its own unique characteristics and style. The cut of the diamond is equally important as the shape, as it can affect the overall appearance and brilliance of the diamond. The most popular diamond cuts include the brilliant cut, the princess cut, the emerald cut, and the cushion cut.

Choose a Metal for Band

The metal you choose for your engagement ring band is just as important as the diamond itself. The most popular metal options include yellow gold, white gold, rose gold, and platinum. Each metal has its own unique characteristics, and it’s important to choose a metal that complements the style of the ring and the wearer’s personal style.

Select the Setting Type

The setting of the diamond refers to how the diamond is secured in the ring. The most popular setting types include prong settings, bezel settings, and halo settings. The prong setting is the most common and allows the most light to enter the diamond, resulting in maximum brilliance. The bezel setting is a more protective setting, as the diamond is encased in metal. The halo setting is a combination of both prong and bezel settings, with small diamonds surrounding the centre diamond for added sparkle.

Know the Trendy Styles

Engagement ring styles are constantly evolving, and it’s important to keep up with the latest trends. Currently, the most popular engagement ring styles include vintage-inspired rings, minimalist rings, and coloured stone rings. Vintage-inspired rings feature intricate designs and details, while minimalist rings are simple and understated. Coloured stone rings are also growing in popularity, with sapphires and emeralds being the most popular choices.

Classic styles such as solitaire and three-stone rings are always popular, but modern styles like halo and pave rings have also gained popularity in recent years. Understanding your partner’s style preference is essential in choosing the perfect ring.

Advanced Order

It’s important to give yourself plenty of time when purchasing a diamond engagement ring. You have to shop around before making a final decision. Don’t be afraid to visit multiple jewellery stores and compare prices and styles. This will help you find the best diamond engagement ring for your budget and personal style. Consider ordering your ring in advance to ensure that you have enough time for any necessary alterations or customisations. Some jewellers may require up to six weeks for a custom ring, so be sure to factor in this additional time when making your purchase.

Set your Budget

A diamond engagement ring can be a significant investment, so it’s important to establish a budget before making any purchases. Keep in mind that the price of a diamond is influenced by its cut, carat weight, colour, and clarity. Be sure to do your research and understand the 4Cs of diamonds before setting your budget.

Warranties are not the same for All Jewellery Insurance

Warranties and insurance policies for jewellery can vary greatly between retailers. Some retailers may offer limited warranties that only cover manufacturing defects, while others may offer more comprehensive policies that cover theft, loss, or damage. It’s important to read the fine print and understand what is covered under any warranties or insurance policies before making your purchase.

Go to custom

Customising an engagement ring is a great way to add a personal touch and make the ring truly unique. Many jewellers offer customisation options such as engraving, adding a birthstone, or altering the band. Consider what customisation options are available and how they can make the ring even more special.

Conclusion

Buying a diamond engagement ring can be a daunting task, but with these 8 important considerations, you can feel confident in your purchase. And, for those looking for an ethically sourced, conflict-free, and eco-friendly option, consider lab-grown diamonds for your engagement ring needs. Lab-grown diamond engagement rings are always ethically sourced. These diamonds are made in a controlled environment, resulting in a high-quality product that is conflict-free and eco-friendly.

Finally, remember that the most important thing about an engagement ring is the love and commitment it represents. While a beautiful diamond ring can be a symbol of that love, it’s the meaning behind it that truly matters.

Sponsored