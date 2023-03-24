A Wonderful Evening for Turkey at La Scala

By Victoria Scott • 24 March 2023 • 10:30

On March 23, the Costa del Sol community came together to support and raise funds for a cause near and dear to everyone’s hearts proudly sponsored by the Euro Weekly News, for the ongoing and current crisis that is being experienced in Turkey due to the recent Earth quake.

Guests arrived to La Scala in stunning cocktail attire and were greeted with a champagne reception on arrival, with twinkling lights and a welcoming ambiance, the tone was set for a glorious night ahead.

There was a tremendous raffle and silent auction filled with the glamorous prizes to win and choose from, spanning from Paquiao signed boxing shorts, restaurant vouchers for over €300, boat trips and more.

Speaking with guests, the Euro Weekly News found out how much events like the Turkey fundraiser help and bring the local community together.

Giles Brown MC of the evening said, “I am looking forward to help raise money for a well-deserved cause. Nights like these show just how much of an abundance of love the Costa del Sol has and how we all really care about the community and hopefully we raise lots of money for them.”

Stuart Brennan said, “Fingers crossed there is plenty of money raised tonight to go to such a great cause.”

Sharlene Ball said, “This is a fantastic venue, attentive staff, always smiling, doing the best they can for everyone and this isn’t my first time here to attend a charity event. The food is consistently good, it is beautifully decorated and we are excited to be part of something so special, to raise money for a great cause.”

John Maxwell said, “it is a very good cause and I am glad we can contribute, I hope it is a good night and that the outcome is successful for the charity, which is of course the most important part.”

In attendance was Remedios Bocanegra, the Foreign Residence Delegate of Marbella, she said, “Tonight is a great event to show solidarity with those who are suffering in turkey. we have over 140 foreign nationalities living in Marbella. It is a great city and expatriates can count on our support.”

Raising upwards of €4,000 The evening was filled with entertainment and most importantly encourage those who had come along to donate and raise money for Turkey. With spectacular entertainment from Masquerade Duo, Quike Navarro House Violin and Gary B. Poole, guests were on their feet dancing and singing the night away. A fabulous night had by all raising money for a well-deserved cause.

