All pumped up: Torrevieja cycling track to break world record

By Betty Henderson • 24 March 2023 • 12:50

The world’s largest ‘pump track’ is shaping up in Torrevieja. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja

THE atmosphere in Torrevieja is buzzing as the La Siesta park upgrade project is finally coming to life, and the results are already starting to show. The park’s cycling ‘pump track’ is set to be the largest in the world!

One of the most ambitious parts of the renovation project was the creation of a massive 4,200 square metre ‘pump track’, a cycling track that promises to be a game-changer for outdoors-lovers.

Local Mayor, Eduardo Dolón, took a trip to the park on Wednesday, March 22 to inspect progress on the project. During the visit, Dolón met with the Councillor for Parks, Antonio Vidal, the chief engineer of the construction company, Urdecon, José Manuel Fernández, and the director of the pump track construction, Christian Tidow.

“We’re looking at the largest fully-tarmacked pump track in the world. It’s pioneering in Spain. It’s going to be a game-changer for our country”,Tidow explained.

A pump track is a type of cycling track consisting of a circuit of bumps and turns that allow cyclists to ride without pedalling. Cyclists use a pumping motion and shift their weight on the bike to propel themselves through the course.