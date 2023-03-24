Big Eyes Coin Set to Match Bitcoin and Axie Infinity Status As King of Memecoins

By EWN • 24 March 2023 • 11:00

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) was the highlight of presale events in 2022, following Tamadoge’s successful launch in the summer. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will now set its sights on maintaining its presale tempo after launch, as it looks likely to attain the top memecoin status, just as Bitcoin (BTC) and Axie Infinity (AXS) are top projects in the cryptocurrency market. Here’s a review of the meme coin’s protocol, and how it compares with contemporary tokens.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) is the elite blockchain that brought decentralised finance into the limelight, achieving anonymity and security that converted users from centralised finance to the DeFi space. It was launched by Satoshi Nakamoto, a pseudonymous developer or group of developers who announced its whitepaper in 2008.

Bitcoin (BTC) launched on the now-obsolete proof of work protocol that promotes token mining, which

h was the main mode of earning from crypto platforms at the time. Bitcoin’s proof of work provided the basis for several other token launches, including Litecoin and Dogecoin.

The blockchain was Bitcoin’s key feature in the cryptocurrency market. Blockchains work to promote fast, anonymous, and safe transactions across continents. They store the transactions as logs while maintaining discretion in trading by generating a unique public key for each transaction. The public key is traceable, but only on specific instructions to the blockchain’s code. Each user accesses their assets through a unique private key that grants a singular route of access to the wallet. This way, transactions are kept discrete and safe from third-party access.

Bitcoin (BTC) has benefited from the ongoing bullish trend, as it has been recovering from its massive dip in 2022. It currently sells for about $22, 900.63 on Coinbase.

Axie Infinity

The Axie Infinity (AXS) project was initially a DApp on Ethereum, featuring a blockchain game that facilitated multiplayer modes. The feature was the most visited DApp on Ethereum in 2021, getting about a million daily visits.

The Axie Infinity (AXS) platform now runs on a proof of stake protocol, facilitated by smart contracts, that aids faster transactions and provides a means of passive income for users. The protocol supports the platform’s Metaverse, where the Pokémon-like blockchain game has expanded to accommodate even more users.

The game has two currencies, each designed to simplify the project’s economics. The Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) token is used as fuel on the platform and as a governance token for voting. The token is used to buy NFTs for use within the game. On the other hand, the SLP token is used within the game to collect and accumulate game rewards and buy in-game items to grow user accounts.

AXS is a tradable token, and is listed on various exchanges, while SLP is non-tradable and requires conversion into AXS before users can earn from their gaming experience.

AXS sells for $12.03 on Coinbase, consistent with the positive results of the recent bull run.

Big Eyes Coin

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is looking to take advantage of the ongoing bull run to accumulate profits from its presale. As the token nears its launch date, it seems more likely to replace prominent memecoin projects as the most popular meme token in the cryptocurrency market. The extensive protocol benefits the community since they get to access the benefits linked to them.

One key benefit of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) protocol is the NFT marketplace. It is also the primary stable element of the protocol, allowing users to create and trade their non-fungible assets with other users across the cryptocurrency market. The NFT generation could pave the way for a Metaverse extension in the future, where NFTs will serve more efficient uses as avatars on the Metaverse or blockchain games within the virtual world. The developers have decided NFT trade on Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will be at no cost, which is a way to get around Ethereum’s high gas fees.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently running a cute giveaway session, where users get double the tokens they purchase at the presale after using a particular promotion code. The giveaway is a move to push out most of the remaining coins before the rest are burnt, and the token gets ready for launch.

While you anticipate Big Eyes Coin’s launch, here’s a chance to claim even more coins from the platform. Click here to get two times your pre-sale purchase on Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido