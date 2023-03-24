By Chris King • 24 March 2023 • 18:45

Image of Bayern Munich club crest. Credit: Twitter@FCBayern

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich caused a shock in the football world by firing Julian Nagelsmann and appointing Thomas Tuchel as his successor.

Bayern Munich, one of the true giants of European football stunned the sport today, Friday, March 24, by firing their manager Julian Nagelsmann and immediately appointing Thomas Tuchel to replace him at the Allianz Arena.

The shock news was confirmed in a very short and blunt statement from the German club. Posted on Twitter, it read: “FC Bayern and head coach Julian Nagelsmann have parted company. This decision was taken by CEO Oliver Kahn and board member for sport Hasan Salihamidzic in consultation with club president Herbert Hainer. Nagelsmann will be succeeded by Thomas Tuchel”.

Der FC Bayern hat Trainer Julian Nagelsmann freigestellt. Zu dieser Entscheidung kamen der Vorstandsvorsitzende Oliver Kahn und Sportvorstand Hasan Salihamidžić in Abstimmung mit Präsident Herbert Hainer. Nachfolger von Nagelsmann wird Thomas Tuchel. 🔗 https://t.co/NKpG6rjGLr — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) March 24, 2023

Thomas Tuchel erhält einen Vertrag bis zum 30.6.2025 und wird am Montag erstmals das Training leiten. pic.twitter.com/KojjLFG3pW — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) March 24, 2023

In a full statement, Bayern wrote: “FC Bayern München has released head coach Julian Nagelsmann. This decision was taken by CEO Oliver Kahn and board member for sport Hasan Salihamidzic in consultation with club president Herbert Hainer. Nagelsmann will be succeeded by Thomas Tuchel.

“Tuchel will receive a contract until 30 June, 2025, and will supervise squad training for the first time on Monday. Along with Nagelsmann, assistant coaches Dino Toppmoller, Benjamin Glck and Xaver Zembrod have also been released”.

Oliver Kahn added: “When we signed Julian Nagelsmann for FC Bayern in the summer of 2021, we were convinced we would work with him on a long-term basis – and that was the goal of all of us right up to the end. Julian shares our aspiration to play successful and attractive football”.

“But now we have come to the conclusion that the quality in our squad – despite the Bundesliga title last year – has come to the fore less and less often. After the World Cup, we have played less successfully and less attractively. The big fluctuations in performance have cast doubt on our goals for this season, but also our goals for the future”.

“That is why we have acted now. Personally, and on behalf of FC Bayern, I would like to thank Julian and his coaching team, and wish everyone the best of luck for the future”.

Hasan Salihamidzic added: “This has been the most difficult decision in my time as a board member for sport at Bayern Munich. I have had an open, trusting, friendly relationship with Julian from day one. I regret the parting of the ways with Julian”.

“But, after a thorough analysis of the sporting development of our team, especially since January and with the experience of the second half of the previous season, we have now decided to release him. I am very grateful to Julian for what he has done for FC Bayern and I wish him all the best”.

“Nagelsmann, 35, came to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2021 and won the German title in his first season as well as the German Supercup in 2021 and 2022”.

“Thomas Tuchel, 49, was most recently employed by Chelsea. He won the Champions League with Chelsea in May 2021, followed by the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup, and was voted World Coach of the Year in 2021. With Paris St. Germain, Tuchel won the French title in 2018/19 and 2019/2020 as well as the French Cup and League Cup in 2020”.

“In August 2020 his PSG side reached the final of the Champions League tournament in Lisbon, losing to FC Bayern. In the Bundesliga, Tuchel worked for 1. FSV Mainz 05 from 2009 to 2014, then for Borussia Dortmund for two years (2015 – 2017). In 2017 he won the DFB Cup with BVB”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.