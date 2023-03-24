By Chris King • 24 March 2023 • 18:19

Major English Premier League club faces points deduction and inevitable relegation

English Premier League club Everton faces a possible huge points reduction after being charged with breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

After being found guilty of breaching Financial Fair Play rules, English Premier League football club Everton faces the possibility of a huge points reduction. Given their current precarious position in the league table, any such action would surely see the Toffees condemned to the Championship.

The Goodison Park side’s finances have been under scrutiny by Premier League chiefs for the last 10 months. Specifically, they were scanning the cash movements during the 2021/22 season, in which the club purchased 11 new players. As a result, they have referred the club to an independent commission for further analysis.

Everton are facing a charge similar to the one that the reigning champions Manchester City have been accused of – breach of the Profitability & Sustainability rules. If further investigations find them guilty then they could well be hit with a points deduction, as reported today, Friday, March 24, by The Sun.

“In accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred an alleged breach of the League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules by Everton Football Club to a Commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4” read a statement from the Premier League.

It continued: “The assessment period for which it is alleged that the Club is in breach is the period ending Season 2021/22. Commissions are independent of the Premier League and member clubs. The members of the Commission will be appointed by the independent Chair of the Premier League Judicial Panel, in accordance with Premier League Rules W.19, W.20 and W.26”.

“The proceedings before the Commission will, in accordance with Premier League Rule W.82, be confidential and heard in private. Under Premier League Rule W.82.2, the Commission’s final award will be published on the Premier League’s website”, the statement concluded.

