Collateral Network (COLT) – A presale star that could outclass Tron (TRX) and Cosmos (ATOM)

Ask any investor with experience, and he will tell you that investing in promising projects during their beginning stages is the best way to yield wealth in the future. If you are looking for one such project, our analysts have discovered the perfect one – Collateral Network (COLT), a crypto challenger lender currently in Stage 1 of its presale, projected to become an excellent Tron (TRX) and Cosmos (ATOM) substitute. Why? Let’s find out!

Collateral Network (COLT)

Collateral Network (COLT) aims to close the gap between the digital and physical world as it becomes the first-ever decentralised crowd lending platform.

Individuals in need of funding may bring an item of value (car, jewellery etc.) to the Collateral Network (COLT) which will then create a fractional NFT (fNFT) and store it on the blockchain. Next, the platform will allow users to become lenders as they purchase parts of the token – all for a pre-set interest rate! With this method in place, borrowers will get a fast turnaround on their assets while lenders get a fixed weekly income!

The COLT token will be the backbone of this platform, with holder perks like governance, staking rewards, and trading or borrowing discounts. COLT token is currently available for just $0.01, but due to the innovation this project brings and its growth potential, analysts predict it may reach $0.35 by June 2023!

Follow the links below and be an early investor in a project that could evolve into a top-tier platform for millions of lenders and borrowers worldwide!

Tron (TRX)

The decentralised network called Tron (TRX) enables the creation of decentralised applications, including virtual worlds and other forms of entertainment. The Tron (TRX) coin can be used for payments and to access certain features on the network itself.

In the past week, Tron (TRX) announced that it has partnered with the Commonwealth of Dominica and will develop the first Caribbean Digital Identity Initiative with a Dominica Coin (DMC) and Dominica Metaverse programs. However, this news did not affect the Tron (TRX) coin price as it has continued struggling.

Tron (TRX) has a value of $0.06618 with a market cap of $6B, down 1.26% in the past 24 hours. This is a drop of 4% in the past week alone for Tron (TRX), which could show that bears have retaken control of it. Bearish analysts forecast that the Tron (TRX) coin may experience a severe decline and trade close to the $0.054 mark if it falls below $0.06 soon.

Cosmos (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) is a blockchain project that aims to connect many blockchains on a single network called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos (ATOM) token supports the ecosystem through paying validators and staking.

The Cosmos (ATOM) community recently voted to favour a new upgrade named v9-Lambda that will bring replicated security to the network. Roughly 99% of voters supported the update, which will go online on March 15. This is a statement of faith in the Cosmos (ATOM) network.

Nevertheless, Cosmos (ATOM) has a current price of $11.45, a decrease of 3.62% overnight. The technical indicators for Cosmos (ATOM) have been showing red signals as this bearish trend is predicted to continue. With this in mind, experts believe Cosmos (ATOM) may fall below $10 if the token does not pass the $12 resistance level.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido