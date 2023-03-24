Did Prince Harry lie on his US visa?

By Julia Cameron • 24 March 2023 • 9:14

Photo by LINGTREN.COM at Sutterstock

In a Daily Mail exclusive the newspaper revealed that The Heritage Foundation in America wants to investigate Prince Harry’s visa application.

The Heritage Foundation is a research institute which focuses on public policy. They are currently attempting to get a copy of Prince Harry’s American visa application from Homeland Security under the Freedom of Information Act.

The reason the organisation are anxious to see the application is to find out what Price Harry put in his application when asked about illegal drug use. In most cases, if a person answers yes, to the question have you ever used illegal drugs? Their application will be denied, or a person might have to have a drug test and a personal interview. If Homeland Security is satisfied after these hurdles have been jumped, then a person might get a special waiver which will allow the visa.

In Prince Harry’s book, Spare he admits to taking magic mushrooms, cannabis and cocaine and so the Heritage Foundation want to know if he was given a special waiver, or if he lied. The Freedom of Information Act request was filed on March 8 of this year. A delay is thought to have taken place owing to the fact that Prince Harry has several different official titles and legal names.

However, the Foundation’s attorney, Samuel Dewey confirmed that if he doesn’t get a satisfactory answer by April 12 the Foundation will then sue the government in the Washington DC Federal Court.

He went on to say “Even if he came in through a visa, it still has to be cleared by DHS, because you also have to be admissible to the country.”

If it is found that Prince Harry lied on his visa application he could be deported from the United States.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Source: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11891747/Prince-Harrys-visa-filings-major-implications-future-think-tank-says.html