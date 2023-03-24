Fit for a King, Prince William surprises gob-smacked diners at LGBTQ restaurant on his recent visit to Poland

By John Ensor • 24 March 2023 • 11:52

Diners at the Butero Bistro in Warsaw Poland were left open-mouthed as Prince William dropped in for a bite to eat on Wednesday night, reports The Independent.

The future king, with some of his staff, dined at the restaurant, which advertises itself online as a “queer space with comfort food,” during his trip to Poland, where he thanked UK and Polish troops an hour away from the border with Ukraine.

The prince was spotted sitting at a table, dressed casually in a button-down shirt, as restaurant staff took his order. The Daily Mail reported that he ordered a Kanapka w chałce, or a Polish sandwich with pulled pork, served with fries and garlic mayo, costing £7.50 (€8.53)

The recently opened bistro which has hosted drag queen karaoke nights promotes itself as an LGBT+ friendly establishment. The restaurant logo has all the colours of the rainbow.

Butero Bistro owner Paweł Zasim said they “had absolutely no idea” the prince was coming.

“We had a table booked for 12 people under the name of Daisy,” Zasim said. “But then a bodyguard appeared and said that this wasn’t going to be a Daisy birthday party and then Prince William walked in.

“They said they had a good time, they spent three hours here with the other guests that were already here,” Zasim added. “He ate our sandwich in a braided roll with pulled pork. And he ate everything so I think he liked it.”

Butero Bistro has since made an unofficial shrine to mark the royal’s visit, an employee was seen taping a makeshift sign with the words “Prince William” to the back of the chair in which he sat less than one day ago.

Over the years, Prince William has often vocalised his support for the LGBT+ community. In 2016, he was the first ever royal to be photographed for the cover of Attitude, one of the UK’s leading gay magazines, where Prince William highlighted homophobic, biphobic, and transphobic bullying.

