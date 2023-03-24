Four individuals arrested in Sevilla for trying to sell a newborn baby to a childless couple

By Chris King • 24 March 2023 • 4:27

Image of a Policia Nacional vehicle. Credit: P P Photos/Shutterstock.com.

Four individuals who attempted to use a ‘surrogate mother’ method to get money for a newborn baby were arrested in Sevilla.

As revealed in a statement from the National Police this Thursday, March 23, four individuals were arrested in the city of Sevilla for the crimes of illegal trafficking, the sale of children and false documentation. The case came to light after a report was made to the force by the social services of the Virgen del Rocio Mother and Child Hospital.

They informed the police that a pregnant woman had been admitted in labour who presented documentation that apparently belonged to someone else. The Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office subsequently decreed that the newborn be handed over to the Junta de Andalucia.

The four detainees had allegedly planned that once this woman gave birth to the newborn, the child would be given to a couple who could not have children in exchange for a high financial reward. Unfortunately for them, surrogate motherhood is not legalised in Spain.

What these four people intended to carry out was a surrogacy treatment, where couples who cannot have children hire a woman to gestate their baby and deliver it later in exchange for financial compensation. This type of maternity in Spain is illegal.

After several steps, the investigators learned that the case was treated by the health personnel as a ‘poorly managed pregnancy’, given that there was no record of previous follow-ups or tests.

Likewise, the medical records of the woman in labour contained records of having requested in vitro fertilization treatment because she was unable to have children, “facts that were relevant to assume that she was pretending to be someone else”, explained the police, as reported by 20minutos.es.

