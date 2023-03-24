HAVOC at German airport as Madman drives into crowd causing multiple injuries

By John Ensor • 24 March 2023 • 15:41

Maniac runs amok at German airport. credit Pixabay

German police have confirmed that a 57-year-old man caused havoc as he drove a van into several pedestrians in a parking zone at a German airport on Friday, leaving some people injured, reports The Daily Mail.

The unnamed man, who was known to the police, also smashed into several cars at the Cologne-Bonn Airport in western Germany.

Police said there were signs that the man had mental health issues.

A spokesperson said the man drove a rental car directly at pedestrians and injured ‘five or six’ people in the incident, with two police officers among them.

One bystander suffered injuries as they were trapped between two cars while trying to flee.

The suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital in Cologne, reports have confirmed that he is set to be admitted to a closed psychiatric ward.

Injuries to the two officers occurred when the man resisted arrest before finally being overpowered by police.

It is understood that the incident took place at 9.30 am local time in the airport’s P2 carpark, where the driver also smashed through the barrier. Reports said he jumped in a rental van that had been left open for cleaning before running amok.

A police spokesperson said, ‘He apparently drove towards several cars and pedestrians, who were able to avoid him.’

Despite the perpetrator driving ‘back and forth again and again.’ Police said that none of the injuries are serious.

‘He rammed several vehicles with a black rental van,’ police spokesman Christoph Gilles. An Audi A5 was hit with ‘full force’ after the driver crashed through the barrier system controlling the entrance to the car park.

In total seven vehicles were damaged, with the man circling the car park multiple times.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The

Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and

remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.