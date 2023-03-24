Horror as off-leash dog attacks police horse in East London

By Sarah Newton-John • 24 March 2023 • 11:36

Mounted police in London/Shutterstock Images

In Victoria Park, Hackney on Wednesday, March 22, two policemen on horseback were on patrol when an off-lead dog charged at one of their horses, Urbane, biting his legs.

Viral footage, viewed already more than 220,000 times on social media platform TikTok, according to the Evening Standard, shows the mounted officers scream, “Can someone get hold of the dog, for f***s sake” and “hit it”.

The police horse stumbles, kicking out at the canine, believed to be an American Bulldog XL. The dog is eventually pulled off the bucking horse and held down by a “brave” passerby.

The officers bark: “Get that lead on the dog now.”

The dog was taken away by officers and is still in police kennels.

Owner of the dog called Coco, Hakan Niyazi, says she is “so friendly” and the attack wasn´t her fault. He was not arrested.

College student Hakan, who is in his mid-20s, told The Sun: “It might look like I wasn’t doing much but I was trying my hardest. I tried to grab her.

“She was intimidated by the horse. She felt threatened.”

Horse Urbane had stitches to his belly and legs but will be back at work “as soon as he has fully recovered”, police said.

A witness told The Sun: “It was shocking and scary. You could tell it was bad.

“I spotted the dog and the body language was way too interested in the horses and was going over to antagonise them.”

A Met Police Taskforce spokesperson tweeted: “We can’t stress enough how important it is to keep dogs on a lead if you can’t recall them or get them under control.”

A Met spokeswoman said: “On Wednesday, 22 March a dog was seized in Victoria Park, Tower Hamlets, after it attacked a police horse.

“The horse required stitches and is expected to return to duty following its recovery.

“The dog remains in police kennels and officers are in contact with its owner

“No arrests have been made.

“Enquiries continue.”

