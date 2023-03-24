Landmark deal will see air forces of Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark. operating as one

By Chris King • 24 March 2023 • 19:11

Image of the heads of the air forces of Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark. Credit: NATO Allied Air Command

The air forces of Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark will fly as one unit after the signing of a landmark agreement.

In a historic move today, Friday, March 24, the air forces of Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland signed a landmark deal that will combine their joint air forces into one unit. The leaders of the air forces of the four large Nordic countries signed an agreement that will see them operate on joint training exercises, with a joint support apparatus, logistics and planning.

The deal was signed by Major Generals Juha-Pekka Keranen, Jonas Wikman, Rolf Folland and Jan Dam, from the respective air forces of Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

With a combined force, these four countries will eventually have around 250 modern combat aircraft. Their air power will be roughly on par with other European superpowers such as France and Great Britain, as reported by aftenposten.no.

