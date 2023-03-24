Leeds United’s Elland Road stadium ‘closed until further notice’ following reported ‘security threat’

By Chris King • 24 March 2023 • 19:33

A ‘security’ threat’ has resulted in Elland Road, the ground of English Premier League club Leeds United being ‘closed until further notice’.

As announced by the club earlier today, Friday, March 24, Elland Road stadium, the home of English Premier League side Leeds United is currently closed. The action is believed to be the result of a reported ‘security threat’ made on social media.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Premier League club wrote: “Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police. We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes”.

“Police were called to attend at Elland Road football stadium following reports of a security threat to the premises. Investigations are currently ongoing to establish the credibility of that threat. The report was received at 9.49pm last night”, a spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police told Sky News.

