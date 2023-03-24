Legendary Joni Mitchell biopic in the works—she teams up with friend/director Cameron Crowe

By Sarah Newton-John • 24 March 2023 • 12:50

Life of Joni on the way/Shutterstock Images

Canadian-American folk-jazz musician, Joni Mitchell, 79, is getting involved with other creatives to produce a labour of love—a movie based on her life.

Roberta Joan “Joni” Mitchell CC is a musician, producer, and painter. As one of the most influential singer-songwriters to emerge from the 1960s folk music circuit, Mitchell became known for her starkly personal lyrics and unconventional compositions which grew to incorporate pop and jazz elements (wikipedia)

Cameron Crowe, journalist and the director of “Almost Famous” and “Jerry Maguire”, is developing a new drama film with Joni Mitchell about her life and music.

According to entertainment site Above the Line, the project will not be a documentary and Mitchell has been collaborating with Crowe on the script since 2021.

Crowe is a music fanatic and has a longstanding friendship with Mitchell, whom he has interviewed numerous times while a journalist for Rolling Stone and Creem magazines. They have a close friendship; in 2017 he accompanied her to her first public appearance, a Grammy awards gala, since suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015.

Mitchell returned to live performance some years after her health scare with a surprise set at Newport folk festival in July 2022, playing 13 songs alongside Brandi Carlile and others, and is booked to play another solo show in June this year at Washington state’s Gorge Amphitheatre.

Mitchell has not released a studio album since 2007’s Shine, but a live album of her Newport performance is also planned, she told Elton John in a November interview.

