Must-Have Crypto Tokens for every Crypto Investor in quarter one – Uniswap, Dogecoin and Dogetti

The recent developments within the cryptocurrency industry in quarter one of 2023 have simply been outstanding. For the better part of the last six months, the cryptocurrency industry has been in a headlock with a harsh bear market that has done severe damage to its reputation within the global community. However, thanks to the bullish activity that has become synonymous with the first quarter of the year, the cryptocurrency industry’s image is undergoing a well-deserved makeover. Though the ongoing bear market is far from over, the signs are definitely encouraging.

The first quarter of the year has been extremely profitable. Crypto investors have been given a unique opportunity to generate massive profits early into the new year. Due to the nature of the crypto market, thanks to the ongoing bear market, things need to be done in haste to avoid incurring losses. This piece highlights three highly promising cryptocurrencies that could boost investor portfolios in the current climate and beyond. Here’s what makes these three cryptocurrencies must have tokens in the ongoing bear market.

Uniswap (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) is a popular decentralised trading protocol within the cryptocurrency industry that is renowned for providing an ideal framework that facilitates the automated trading of all kinds of cryptocurrencies, particularly Decentralised Finance (DeFi) tokens. The Uniswap (UNI) platform is an ideal example of an Automated Market Maker (AMM) and is similar to most trading protocols within the industry since it seeks to keep crypto trading accessible and available to anyone. Uniswap (UNI) is also notable for providing feasible solutions to problems that have become synonymous with the cryptocurrency industry and crypto platforms. These include speed, scalability and liquidity concerns.

Its native cryptocurrency, UNI, is an integral part of its ecosystem and is responsible for providing utility and facilitating several crypto operations, such as network governance, user interaction and payment fees. UNI stock is available on top crypto platforms within the industry, such as Binance, Coinbase Pro and Huobi Global.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) is an industry-leading meme coin within the cryptocurrency industry with a market cap that ranks among the top ten, according to data from Coinmarketcap. The token is most notable for beginning the meme coin frenzy within the cryptocurrency industry. Unlike other meme coins, Dogecoin (DOGE) runs atop its native blockchain and provides improved speed and transaction processing.

Within the cryptocurrency industry, Dogecoin (DOGE) is mostly used as a tipping service, although crypto analysts argue that the token is one of the few with the potential to achieve global domination. Thanks to its status as the largest meme coin by market cap within the cryptocurrency industry, Dogecoin (DOGE) has stock on several top crypto platforms, such as Binance, Coinbase and Huobi Global.

Dogetti (DETI)

Dogetti (DETI) is an upcoming Ethereum (ETH) based meme coin project that is generating a lot of interest within the cryptocurrency industry. The project is rumoured to be a next-generation meme coin initiative that will rectify the image of the meme coin space and introduce new use cases and real-life applications for meme coins. Its native cryptocurrency, DETI, will provide utility and facilitate several operations within its ecosystem, such as network governance, user interaction and payment fees.

DETI is set to go on presale in the next few months and could be a shrewd portfolio addition in the current climate. For more information on the token, click here.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido