Possibility of disruptions during royal visit to France on Sunday

By Julia Cameron • 24 March 2023 • 8:17

Photo by I T S for Shutterstock

King Charles and Queen Consort, Camilla are due to visit France on Sunday on their first state visit to the country since Charles became King.

However, French unions have called for more demonstrations to take place during the visit and local reports say that the planned banquet at the Palace of Versailles could be moved or cancelled.

The planned trip is currently understood to be under review due to the protests that have been raging in Paris over the last few days. The French public has taken to the streets to protest against the bill to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64.

Security advice has meant that Charles and Camilla’s engagement with the French public would be minimal and this would have an effect on the reason for the visit.

The French Union CGT said this week that it has members at the institution that supplies furniture, red carpets and flags for public buildings and that these union members would ignore Sunday’s planned reception. The President’s office though said this work could be done by other non-union members.

President Macron and the city’s officials might also be embarrassed by the condition of the streets. There are large amounts of uncollected rubbish and other detritus left after the recent demonstrations.

Charles and Camilla should be staying in France until the 29th of March. They are also due to visit Bordeaux where protestors set fire to the town hall door on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said, “security poses no problem.” And that the King and the Queen Consort would be “welcomed and welcomed well.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Source: https://news.sky.com/story/king-charless-visit-to-france-could-be-disrupted-by-protests-over-retirement-age-raise-12841127