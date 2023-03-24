Putin ally Kadyrov warns the UK of ‘consequences’ if uranium depleted shells are used by Ukraine

By Chris King • 24 March 2023 • 2:07

Image of Ramzan Kadyrov. Credit: Telegram Ramzan Kadyrov

Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya, warned the UK that any use of the depleted uranium shells it has supplied to Ukraine would have ‘consequences’.

In a Telegram post made this Thursday, March 23, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov made what appeared to be a thinly-veiled threat against the United Kingdom. Speaking on the topic of Britain supplying Kyiv with depleted uranium shells, Putin’s ally suggested that the usage of such dirty shells would have ‘consequences’.



He wrote: “Western countries have long made no secret of their vile rhetoric against Russia. This time, Great Britain is almost boasting that it plans to provide Ukraine with depleted uranium shells. They have even managed to “reassure” everyone that it is not radioactive uranium”.

“In Russia, there are thousands of times fewer fools who are ignorant of the properties of heavy metal. I am not going to remind you about the consequences of using such dirty shells, but I believe that countries hostile to Russia should not even stutter on the letter ‘y'”.

“Demonstrate once to the West the consequences of uranium contamination on their own territories, and the desire to discuss this topic will disappear by itself”.

“Every day the West, the EU, NATO and other similar criminal-terrorist communities come up with some new ideas to mess with Russia and put the Ukrainians down more. Even undeveloped countries, whose existence directly depends on economic relations with Russia, become victims of the sanctions policy”.

“The West does not care about them, it is seen as ‘helping Russia’. For them, the rest of the world is second-class citizens. I am sure that with each passing day here in Russia, even inveterate sceptics open their eyes to the cowardly hysteria of the West. And if such are still blind, it is a diagnosis”.

“Thanks to our president’s calibrated and anticipatory forward-looking policy, we are successfully coping with sanctions and fighting back economically and militarily against the Western alliance. But this does not mean we can hide quietly in our hut on the edge”.

“Everyone must be ready at any moment to stand up and defend his homeland. In the first place, this must be understood by young people. The enemy is ready to attack with any weapon. Cynical, vile and despicable. But the truth is behind us. Sacred, honest and pure!”.

___________________________________________________________

