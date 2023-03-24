Russia has SAVAGE DIG at Prince William after his recent support for Ukraine.

By John Ensor • 24 March 2023 • 13:06

Russia attack the Prince of Wales Photo credit: William, Prince of Wales (via Facebook)

Russia has mocked Prince William after his recent show of support to troops near the Ukraine border, reports The Daily Express.

Putin’s Director of Information and Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Vladimirovna Zakharova, 47, has cruelly belittled Prince William’s royal title by giving him an insulting nickname.

Zakharova referred to the future king as merely being the “son of Charles” and seized the opportunity to ramp up tensions with the west.

William praised British and Polish troops for “defending our freedoms”, while Russian foreign ministry’s press director Maria Zakharova hit back using Russian-style naming customs to mock the prince while referencing the UK supplying Ukraine with uranium shells for Challenger 2 tanks.

She said: “I wonder if William Charles-ovich brought depleted uranium ammunition for his troops.”

Ms Zakharova took the opportunity only yesterday to suggest that British troops were not only supporting Ukraine but were actively involved in the fighting. Quoting from Tatler magazine’s website, which described William visiting “British and Polish troops involved in the war in Ukraine”, adding that this statement “completely dispels any doubts, if anyone has them, whether Britain and Poland are involved parties.”

In Warsaw, William was greeted by crowds of royal well-wishers, even posing for pictures with some.

The prince also had a “warm and friendly” meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda, who will be at the King’s Coronation in May.

