Scientist discover hot heart of magma under the island of Tenerife

By Julia Cameron • 24 March 2023 • 12:05

Photo by linorossi at Shutterstock

For the first time, a hot heart of Magma has been found under the island of Tenerife, less than 10 metres deep from the mouth of the Teide volcano. The discovery could help scientists receive better information about future eruptions.

The scientific research is a collaboration between researchers from the Trofimuk Institute of Petroleum Geology and Geophysics of Novosibirsk, in Russia, as well as the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands (Involcan) and the University of Granada.

The research said the University of Granada has uncovered secrets of the interior of the island of Tenerife through a new seismic tomography study that has included the analysis of the microseismicity located in the interior of the island.

The research has shown that there are small magmatic reservoirs at depths of less than 5 kilometres. The reservoirs allow the magma to cool which changes its chemical composition to a potentially explosive kind of magma.

The results of the study constitute an important tool for interpreting the increase in seismicity in Tenerife and the emission of carbon dioxide from the crater, which has been detected since 2016.

The data will help scientists understand better the speed of seismic waves and the detection of possible eruptions in the future.

Source: https://www.20minutos.es/noticia/5112507/0/aviso-de-erupcion-en-el-teide-identifican-un-corazon-caliente-de-magma-a-menos-de-diez-kilometros-de-la-boca-del-volcan/