Shocking evidence of war crimes as UN condemns Russia AND Ukraine.

By John Ensor • 24 March 2023 • 16:31

The United Nations said Friday it was ‘deeply concerned’ by evidence of prisoners of war being summarily executed, by both Russian and Ukrainian forces on the battlefield, according to The Daily Mail.

Matilda Bogner, head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said her organisation had documented the killings of ‘up to 25 Russian prisoners of war’ by Ukrainian armed forces as well as ‘the summary execution of 15 Ukrainian prisoners of war shortly after being captured by Russian armed forces’.

In February, Dmitry Yakushchenko, 44, a convicted murderer released from prison to fight for Russia’s Wagner group reportedly became the second mercenary to be executed after defecting to Ukraine.

He was accused of treason for deserting. He was later recaptured by his former Wagner colleagues, who then horrifically bludgeoned him to death with a sledgehammer.

Yakushchenko is now reportedly the second Wagner fighter to be executed with a sledgehammer. Another convicted murderer Yevgeny Nuzhin, 55, was also brutally executed in the same way in November last year.

Both executions were filmed and circulated on the Telegram messaging app.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the infamous Wagner private military company (PMC), and a close ally of the Russian President, also known as Putin’s chef, in response said on Sunday that ‘a dog receives a dog’s death.’

