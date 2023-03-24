UPDATE: HUGE forest fire in Castellon municipality of Villanueva de Viver spreading out of control Close
UPDATE: HUGE forest fire in Castellon municipality of Villanueva de Viver spreading out of control

By Chris King • 24 March 2023 • 20:04

Image of the fire in Castellon's Villanueva de Viver. Credit: Twitter@BombersDipcas

A huge forest fire that broke out in the Castellon municipality of Villanueva de Viver is reported to be spreading out of control.

 

UPDATE: Friday, March 24 at 8pm

As reported this afternoon, Friday, March 24, by Gabriela Bravo, the Minister of Justice and the Interior of the autonomous administration of the Generalitat, the Villanueva de Viver forest fire continues to spread uncontrolled. It has already destroyed an estimated 3,500 hectares and currently affects a radius of 30km.

Shortly before 3pm, the Bravo indicated that there are about 500 people working, about a hundred more than there were at midday today.

Speaking to reporters earlier today, she told them: “More than 400 professionals continue to work on #IFVillanuevaViver , which has affected more than 3,000 hectares. We are still very aware of the weather forecast that could activate the fire this afternoon. Much caution”.

Fire crews battled the huge blaze throughout the night, as can be seen in posts on social media from the various emergency services involved in the operation.

According to Emergencies 112CV this lunchtime: “Until 12:35 p.m. the aerial resources of the Generalitat that work on extinction have carried out 221 downloads since they began. To these discharges must also be added those carried out by the means of @mapagob and @GobAragon to stabilise the fire”.

UPDATE: Thursday, March 23 at 11:59pm

As reported by Emergencies 112CV this evening, Thursday 23, another two towns have been evacuated as a result of the large fire that is burning in the Castellon municipality of Villanueva de Viver.

In a tweet, it wrote: “The WFP orders the eviction of the towns of Montan and Arañuel. 2 buses are sent to Montan and 2 to Arañuel. One of the buses will distribute people from the Montan nursing home. Red Cross will set up a shelter in Onda to receive the evicted from Arañuel”.

Ximo Puig, the President of the Generalitat commented: “It was a very voracious fire at the beginning and it has had a very powerful action that has definitely meant that in a short time, we are talking about 800 to 1000 hectares of the perimeter”.

He tweeted @ximopuig: “Difficult moments. The emergency teams will continue working all night against the Alto Mijares fire. Tomorrow they will be joined by 18 aerial means. We hope that the evicted residents can return to their homes as soon as possible. The most important thing: human lives”.

Thursday, March 23 at 7:06pm

A huge forest fire that broke out in the Castellon municipality of Villanueva de Viver earlier this afternoon, Thursday, March 23, has already forced the evacuation of several towns, as reported by levante-emv.com.

The flames are said to be spreading rapidly, with firefighters from the Castellon Provincial Consortium in attendance. They have been joined by forestry personnel from the Valencian Generalitat. Due to the proximity of the flames and the virulence of the fire, the residents of several municipalities have been instructed to leave their homes as a precaution.

At around 6pm, a total of fifteen aerial means were battling the flames from above. On the ground, 10 units of the Generalitat’s forest firefighters were in action, along with nine fire engines, 3 crews from the Castello Provincial Firefighters Consortium, three forestry coordinators, three environmental agents, seven Generalitat air vehicles, and three helicopters. In addition, the UME has deployed 74 soldiers and 19 military vehicles.

According to the latest data provided by the Generalitat Valenciana, the area burned by the fire has already reached 600 hectares in just three hours.

At 6:16pm, Emergencies 112CV tweeted that a sixth town, Montanejos, had been evacuated by order of the WFP director of the Villanueva de Viver Forest Fire department.

Tomorrow’s weather forecast is certainly not going to help with extinguishing the blaze. In fact, the heat and lack of humidity have triggered the risk of more forest fires in the interior of the province of Castellon and Valencia.

___________________________________________________________

