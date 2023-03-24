By Chris King • 24 March 2023 • 20:04

Image of the fire in Castellon's Villanueva de Viver. Credit: Twitter@BombersDipcas

A huge forest fire that broke out in the Castellon municipality of Villanueva de Viver is reported to be spreading out of control.

UPDATE: Friday, March 24 at 8pm

As reported this afternoon, Friday, March 24, by Gabriela Bravo, the Minister of Justice and the Interior of the autonomous administration of the Generalitat, the Villanueva de Viver forest fire continues to spread uncontrolled. It has already destroyed an estimated 3,500 hectares and currently affects a radius of 30km.

Shortly before 3pm, the Bravo indicated that there are about 500 people working, about a hundred more than there were at midday today.

Speaking to reporters earlier today, she told them: “More than 400 professionals continue to work on #IFVillanuevaViver , which has affected more than 3,000 hectares. We are still very aware of the weather forecast that could activate the fire this afternoon. Much caution”.

Más de 400 profesionales siguen trabajando en el #IFVillanuevaViver, que ha afectado a más de 3.000 hectáreas. Seguimos muy pendientes de la previsión meteorológica que puede activar el fuego esta tarde. Mucha precaución. pic.twitter.com/0EHSJO3DPQ — Gabriela Bravo (@gabrielabravo_s) March 24, 2023

Fire crews battled the huge blaze throughout the night, as can be seen in posts on social media from the various emergency services involved in the operation.

📸🌙Imatges nocturnes de la nostra actuació a l'#IFVillanuevaViver Durant tota la nit hem estat realitzant treballs d'extinció, mitjançant atacs directes i foc tècnic.#BombersForestalsGVA #LosDeAmarillo pic.twitter.com/3mQSlYVpjV — Servei Bomber(e)s Forestals GVA (@GVAbforestals) March 24, 2023

According to Emergencies 112CV this lunchtime: “Until 12:35 p.m. the aerial resources of the Generalitat that work on extinction have carried out 221 downloads since they began. To these discharges must also be added those carried out by the means of @mapagob and @GobAragon to stabilise the fire”.

#IFVillanuevaViver 🚁Helicóptero @GVA112 realiza una carga con bambi en un depósito de incendios. 💧Hasta las 12:35h. los medios aéreos de la Generalitat que trabajan en la extinción han realizado 221 descargas desde su inicio. A estas descargas hay que sumarle también las… pic.twitter.com/WlhJAJtpqW — Emergències 112CV (@GVA112) March 24, 2023

UPDATE: Thursday, March 23 at 11:59pm

As reported by Emergencies 112CV this evening, Thursday 23, another two towns have been evacuated as a result of the large fire that is burning in the Castellon municipality of Villanueva de Viver.

In a tweet, it wrote: “The WFP orders the eviction of the towns of Montan and Arañuel. 2 buses are sent to Montan and 2 to Arañuel. One of the buses will distribute people from the Montan nursing home. Red Cross will set up a shelter in Onda to receive the evicted from Arañuel”.

(23:23h) Actualización #IFVillanuevaViver.

Desde el PMA se ordena el desalojo de las poblaciones de Montán y Arañuel. Se envían 2 autobuses a Montán y 2 a Arañuel. Uno de los autobuses distribuirá a las personas de la residencia de personas mayores de Montán. Cruz Roja montará… — Emergències 112CV (@GVA112) March 23, 2023

Ximo Puig, the President of the Generalitat commented: “It was a very voracious fire at the beginning and it has had a very powerful action that has definitely meant that in a short time, we are talking about 800 to 1000 hectares of the perimeter”.

He tweeted @ximopuig: “Difficult moments. The emergency teams will continue working all night against the Alto Mijares fire. Tomorrow they will be joined by 18 aerial means. We hope that the evicted residents can return to their homes as soon as possible. The most important thing: human lives”.

(18:55h) 🏥CICU @GVAsanitat ha movilizado un hospital de campaña. 🏠@CruzRojaCV está gestionando la habilitación de un albergue en Segorbe con capacidad para 600 personas. 🚌@GVAterritori ha movilizado un autobús para colaborar en el desalojo de Montanejos.#IFVillanuevaViver — Emergències 112CV (@GVA112) March 23, 2023

(23:30h) 🎞️Video-resumen de la jornada de hoy en el #IFVillanuevaViver pic.twitter.com/5LueHKAGeW — Emergències 112CV (@GVA112) March 23, 2023

(21:30h) Actualización de medios trabajando en el #IFVillanuevaViver: ➡️10 unidades de @GVAbforestals

➡️11 autobombas

➡️10 dotaciones de @BombersDipcas

➡️1 pelotón de la @UMEgob

➡️2 ambulancias SAMU y 1 SVB

➡️3 agentes medioambientales

➡️PMA+SatCom

➡️1 unidad de prevención de… — Emergències 112CV (@GVA112) March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23 at 7:06pm

A huge forest fire that broke out in the Castellon municipality of Villanueva de Viver earlier this afternoon, Thursday, March 23, has already forced the evacuation of several towns, as reported by levante-emv.com.

The flames are said to be spreading rapidly, with firefighters from the Castellon Provincial Consortium in attendance. They have been joined by forestry personnel from the Valencian Generalitat. Due to the proximity of the flames and the virulence of the fire, the residents of several municipalities have been instructed to leave their homes as a precaution.

At around 6pm, a total of fifteen aerial means were battling the flames from above. On the ground, 10 units of the Generalitat’s forest firefighters were in action, along with nine fire engines, 3 crews from the Castello Provincial Firefighters Consortium, three forestry coordinators, three environmental agents, seven Generalitat air vehicles, and three helicopters. In addition, the UME has deployed 74 soldiers and 19 military vehicles.

🔥Es declara un incendi forestal a Villanueva de Viver a Castelló, #IFVillanuevaViver. 🚒🚁Mobilitzat despatx automàtic amb mitjà aeri, dos autobombes i tres unitats de @GVAbforestals, una d'elles helitransportada, una dotació de @BombersDipcas, unitat de prevenció i agent… — Emergències 112CV (@GVA112) March 23, 2023

According to the latest data provided by the Generalitat Valenciana, the area burned by the fire has already reached 600 hectares in just three hours.

📸Imágenes aéreas del #IFVillanuevaViver, en el que estamos trabajando ahora mismo. pic.twitter.com/0wJc0tJ7g9 — Servei Bomber(e)s Forestals GVA (@GVAbforestals) March 23, 2023

At 6:16pm, Emergencies 112CV tweeted that a sixth town, Montanejos, had been evacuated by order of the WFP director of the Villanueva de Viver Forest Fire department.

(18:16h) Se procede a desalojar Montanejos, por indicación del director del PMA del #IFVillanuevaViver 📍Actualización de municipios desalojados: ➡️Fuente la Reina

➡️Los Calpes

➡️Los Cantos

➡️La Monzona

➡️Puebla de Arenoso

➡️Montanejos — Emergències 112CV (@GVA112) March 23, 2023

Tomorrow’s weather forecast is certainly not going to help with extinguishing the blaze. In fact, the heat and lack of humidity have triggered the risk of more forest fires in the interior of the province of Castellon and Valencia.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.