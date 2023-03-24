Spanish Prime Minister to takes the reins on China visit next week

By Betty Henderson • 24 March 2023 • 11:09

The Spanish Prime Minister has met with several world leaders already this month, including the Finnish Prime Minister, Sanna Marin. Photo credit: Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón (via Facebook)

SPANISH sources confirmed to the European Union on Thursday, March 23, that the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, will travel to Beijing to meet with the Chinese President, Xi Jinping.

Although Sánchez will go as a national leader and not as an EU spokesperson, sources from the Spanish government have informed the EU and the United States of the objectives of the bilateral meeting saying they are aiming to strengthen relations and defend Spain’s interests in China.

Full details for the meeting are yet to be announced although it will come days after the Chinese Premier presented his peace plan to Moscow regarding the war in Ukraine. Spanish sources confirmed that Sánchez will discuss the issue of the war with Xi Jinping.

Sánchez spent Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24 in Brussels at European Council sessions where he heard the EU’s plans for peace in Ukraine. Although Sánchez will not represent the EU in China, he is expected to defend the European position on issues such as the war.

As a global leader, China’s economic and political influence continues to grow, and Sánchez’s visit will undoubtedly be followed with great interest across the world.