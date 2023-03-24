Spanish Semana Santa holiday costs up by more than 20%

By Sarah Newton-John • 24 March 2023 • 7:30

Hotels to cost a bit more in Spain this Easter/Shutterstock Images

According to hotel reservation site Booking.com, accommodation in Spain will be 22 percent more expensive on average this year than Holy Week 2022.

This means rooms will cost about €30 more per night. According to Booking.com, in 2023 the average price per night in April´s Holy Week will be €155, compared to the €127 it cost last year.

Director of Hosbec Valencia, Alberto Galloso, explains that as particularly electricity and food prices have increased, that “hoteliers have to transfer these costs little by little.”

Sixty percent of the visitors in Spanish hotels this April will be foreigners—according to SiteMinder’s data, Spain will be most popular with the British this Easter, followed by the French, then Germans, Italians and the Dutch.

Booking.com says that the most popular Spanish cities with both domestic and foreign visitors this Holy Week will be Madrid, Seville, Granada and Barcelona.

Even though Easter is classed as high season in tourism, some segments in Spain´s hospitality industry will wait to take advantage of summer tourism to adjust prices up. Luis de la Muela Cabanas, a receptionist at the Hotel Alda Santa Cristina in A Coruña has explained that since his city is not so popular during Easter, “the great rise will be noticeable in the high season, around June, July and September”.

