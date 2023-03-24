The best three amazing Cryptocurrencies for Investors: Solana, Decentraland, and Big Eyes Coin

By EWN • 24 March 2023 • 12:00

It is no news that there are thousands of cryptocurrencies in the market. It is also agreeable that cryptocurrencies can potentially make you an overnight millionaire. However, the big trouble is finding the correct token or coin that can transform your portfolio. In this piece, we introduce three cryptocurrencies that are worth a buy. These cryptocurrencies have mind-blowing utilities, and it is believed that they have come to stay.

Keep reading to discover more.

Solana Steadily Shooting Up

Solana is a decentralised blockchain solution with one of the fastest processing times. It boasts of processing about thirty thousand transactions per second. Quite a wild claim, as the #1 and #2 blockchain protocols, Bitcoin and Ethereum, only struggle to complete between 9 to 13 transactions per second. We can accord this fast speed of Solana to its consensus mechanism. Unlike Bitcoin, still stuck on the Proof of Work mechanism, Solana uses delegated Proof of Stake and Proof of History to enable the network to approve and validate transactions.

Solana is not just dubbed as the Ethereum killer for nothing. This tag came about as Solana had outperformed Ethereum in terms of speed and cost. But not at the expense of decentralisation. Solana has been accused of being a highly centralised network, which defies the whole idea of cryptocurrencies. Little wonder it was shaken by the FTX saga.

Nonetheless, Solana has not failed to prove itself as a worthy layer 1 blockchain solution. It is now widely known for the NFTs building on the Solana chain. Solana is also known for its ever-growing community of developers. Currently, Solana has fallen around 90% from its all-time high, all thanks to the bearish run. While this may not be exciting news for all, it presents an opportunity for investors to position themselves in the intriguing ecosystem.

Decentraland

Decentraland is a decentralised virtual world powered by blockchain technology. It’s a platform that allows users to create, experience, and monetise content and applications in a 3D virtual environment.

In Decentraland, users can buy and own virtual real estate in the form of LAND, a non-fungible token (NFT) on the Ethereum blockchain. They can then build and publish their experiences, ranging from games and educational content to social hubs and virtual storefronts. Decentraland also provides a level of true digital ownership, as users can buy, sell, and trade virtual assets within the platform. This creates a virtual economy where users can earn income through the creation and sale of content and virtual goods.

The protocol is governed by its users, who can vote on proposed changes and upgrades to the platform. This creates a decentralised system where the community collectively decides on the direction and development of Decentraland. Users can buy its token, MANA, to get started.

Big Eyes Coin

If you are looking for a way to get involved in the DeFi world, Big Eyes might be the answer you seek. This NFT cat-meme project is all about decentralization and giving power to the people. By participating in Big Eyes (BIG), users have a say in shaping the future of DeFi and driving the meme sector forward.

Owning a Big Eyes (BIG) token is more than just aesthetics. Users will also be part of a community, and they can also attend blockchain events. 90% of the token supply will be available during the presale, and there won’t be any taxes on transactions.

There are numerous other benefits of Big Eyes which might be the exciting opportunity you seek. If you want to learn more about the benefits of being a BIG holder? Check out the website.

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido