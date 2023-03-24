Three Solid Crypto Projects you should buy in 2023: Solana, Aptos, and Big Eyes

By EWN • 24 March 2023 • 12:15

2023 came with a mini bull run for cryptocurrencies. So, we can’t help but wonder if the bulls can be sustained. However, February is already looking bearish, and it is a good time for long-term investors to take positions. If you seek some solid crypto projects to buy in 2023, you may want to consider Solana, Aptos and Big Eyes(BIG).

Solana – Securing the Blockchain

Solana is a high-performance blockchain platform designed for decentralised applications and digital assets. The Solana network can process up to 65,000 transactions per second, making it one of the fastest blockchain platforms in the world.

Solana uses a unique consensus mechanism called Proof of History (PoH) that helps to achieve its high transaction speed. PoH allows Solana to verify the current time in a secure and decentralised manner, which is critical for building trust in a blockchain network. Solana also uses a token called SOL, which is used as a medium of exchange on the platform and to pay transaction fees.

Solana has a thriving ecosystem of developers, investors, and users working together to build a decentralised future. The platform has attracted many high-quality decentralised applications and digital assets, including decentralised exchanges, games, and more.

One of the critical advantages of Solana is its fast and efficient transaction processing, which makes it well-suited for use cases that require high scalability. It also has a highly secure and decentralised infrastructure, which provides users with a level of security and privacy that is impossible on traditional centralised platforms. Solana offers several attractive features for developers and users, including support for smart contracts, decentralised applications (DApps), and tokenisation. This has resulted in various games, DeFi protocols, and decentralised marketplaces operating on Solana, particularly its popularity for NFTs.

Overall, Solana is a promising blockchain platform with a bright future.

Aptos – Solana Killer

Aptos struggled to gain traction at its launch due to the impact of the FTX Saga. January provided a market opportunity for its growth. However, it is essential to note that the short-term success of a cryptocurrency is often driven by market positioning rather than its fundamentals. But what is Aptos?

Aptos is a layer-1 blockchain solution developed by former Facebook engineers. It has defied expectations and emerged as the top-performing cryptocurrency among the top 200. Despite initial concerns about its fundamentals, Aptos has seen significant growth in January. The platform’s focus is scalability, with the goal of processing 10,000 transactions per second and, eventually, 100,000 transactions per second. So, it competes against other Layer 1s like Ethereum or Solana. Little wonder, it is dubbed as Solana’s killer.

Despite its current success, it is uncertain if Aptos will continue to grow in the future. Nonetheless, it is an intriguing Layer 1 solution with growth potential.

Big Eyes – The Cat Friendly Meme Coin

Big Eyes is viewed as a community token by crypto enthusiasts. It serves as a gateway for cat lovers to enter the world of cryptocurrency by adopting cat-themed branding throughout its website, origin story, language, and imagery. This approach allows cat owners to connect easily and feel welcomed into the Big Eyes community.

Big Eyes is a blockchain project that unites meme coins and NFTs to build a unique community. It goes beyond being just a meme coin by creating a captivating NFT ecosystem for cat lovers. Big Eyes is centered around the cat community and aims to onboard cat enthusiasts through a crypto cathouse. The project also creates a visually appealing NFT collection and a private gated community called the Sushi Crew, where members can access and trade exclusive cat NFTs. The Big Eyes community offers more than just NFTs and memes.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

