Two bodies discovered in the nets of fishermen in the Alicante municipality of Denia

Image of Denia port in Alicante. Credit: Google maps - Arístides Mínguez Baños

Fishermen in the Alicante municipality of Denia discovered two bodies in their nets in the last 24 hours.

Two macabre discoveries have been made in the past 24 hours by fishermen in the Alicante municipality of Denia. While collecting their nets after fishing out at sea, they discovered the bodies of two corpses.

One body was found at around 11:30am yesterday, Thursday, March 23, by the crew of the ‘Miguel e Isabel’ trawler as they retrieved their nets from the Mediterranean. Another body was brought back to Denia port today, Friday 24, by the ‘bou’ boat ‘El Montg0’, at midday.

Finding the lifeless bodies in their nets has obviously been a huge shock to the fishermen, who are said to be genuinely dismayed at the discoveries, according to levante-lmv.com.

The Guardia Civil and Denia Local Police were both deployed to the port of Denia to deal with the shocking discoveries. A judge also attended the scene to oversee the removal of the bodies.

Although no official statement has been released by the authorities, everything seems to point to the fact that the deceased were most likely immigrants who fell into the sea or whose skiff was wrecked while trying to reach the Spanish coast. A full investigation is underway.

