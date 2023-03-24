By Chris King • 24 March 2023 • 17:12

Image of Andalucian emergency services ambulance. Credit: junta de andalucia

After being rescued from a swimming pool in the Malaga town of Estepona, a two-year-old child passed away in the Maternal and Child Hospital in Malaga.

UPDATE: Friday, March 24 at 5:12pm

A two-year-old child who was admitted in critical condition to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Maternal and Child Hospital in Malaga last Monday, March 20, sadly passed away on Wednesday 22, as reported by vivamalaga.net, citing sources from the facility.

Monday, March 20 at 11:47pm

According to Emergencias 112 Andalucia, a two-year-old child is in critical condition today, Monday, March 20, after being rescued from a swimming pool in the Malaga town of Estepona. The boy was admitted to the Maternal and Child Hospital in Malaga displaying symptoms of drowning.

The incident occurred at around 1:15pm with the 112 switchboards receiving an alert that a two-year-old boy had ‘drowned’ in a pool at a home on an urbanisation in Estepona. According to sources of the service though, when the call came in, the little boy was already out of the water.

112 immediately deployed an ambulance with medics from the 061 health services to the location. They also notified patrols from both the National and Local Police forces, as reported by 20minutos.es.

On arrival at the property, the Local Police officers verified that the health services personnel were already treating the child. According to municipal sources, he was subsequently rushed to the medical facility in the city of Malaga. Health sources have confirmed that the young boy is in critical condition in the Pediatric ICU of the hospital.

___________________________________________________________

